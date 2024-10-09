North America (NAFTA) Toys & Games Retail Industry Guide to 2028 - U.S. Set to Lead the Toys & Games Retail Industry in the NAFTA Bloc, with a Value of $32.47 Billion in 2028

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Toys & Games Retail North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The NAFTA Toys & Games Retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value, and forecast to 2028). The report also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The toys & games retail industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $36.08 billion in 2023.The Canada was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 12% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the toys & games retail industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $30.39 billion in 2023. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $2.95 and $2.73 billion, respectively.

The US is expected to lead the toys & games retail industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $32.47 billion in 2028, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $3.17 and $3.11 billion, respectively.

Key Questions Answered:

What was the size of the NAFTA toys & games retail market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the NAFTA toys & games retail market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the NAFTA toys & games retail market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

How large is the NAFTA toys & games retail market in relation to its regional counterparts?

Key Report Benefits

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the NAFTA toys & games retail market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the NAFTA toys & games retail market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key toys & games retail market players' NAFTA operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the NAFTA toys & games retail market with five year forecasts

Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country

Company Profiles

Walmart

Amazon

Lego

Mastermind LP

Coppel SA de CV

Organizacion Soriana SAB de CV

Target Corp

Amic Trading Pty Ltd

Toy Zone

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Grupo BIG

Lojas Americanas SA

Magazine Luiza SA

Ri Happy Brinquedos Ltda.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Toys R Us Ltd

JD.com Inc

Hamleys of London Ltd

Toonz Retail India Pvt Ltd

Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd

Carrefour

Smyths Toys Ltd

myToys.de

CDiscount SA

Associated Retailers Ltd

Mirage Retail Group BV

Koninklijke Jumbo BV

bol.com bv

El Corte Ingles

The Entertainer (Amersham) Ltd.

Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd

