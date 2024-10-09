Bangladesh Construction Industry Analysis 2024: Output to Grow by 6.2% in Real-terms this Year Before an AAGR of 5.7% During 2025-2028, Supported by Investments in Transport, Electricity, and Housing

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bangladesh Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in Bangladesh is expected to expand by 6.2% in real terms in 2024 and register an average annual growth of 5.7% from 2025 to 2028, supported by investment in transport, electricity, and housing infrastructure projects.

The Bangladeshi government received BDT859.2 billion ($7.2 billion) in loans from global lenders in the first seven months of fiscal year (FY) 2023-24 (July 2023 to January 2024), crossing the foreign loan target of BDT716 billion ($6 billion) for FY2023-24. The Ministry of Finance expects fund commitments to exceed BDT1.2 trillion ($10 billion) in the current fiscal year, thereby providing a boost to the economic recovery, subject to effective utilisation.



The government's aim of increasing the power generation capacity from 25,826MW in 2023 to 60,000MW by the end of 2041 will also boost the industry's output over the coming years. In December 2023, international financial institutions, bilateral donors, and the private sector collaborated with the Bangladeshi government to unveil a BDT954.7 billion ($8 billion) fund dedicated to mitigating and adapting to the impacts of climate change; the Bangladesh Climate and Development Platform (BCDP) will help the country by generating a robust pipeline of climate projects.

A multi-donor/multi-sector project preparation facility will also be established within the BCDP to improve the bankability of priority projects. This collaborative effort, which will be led by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), is contextualized within the BDT167.1 billion ($1.4 billion) Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) that was approved by the IMF in January 2023.

Previously, in October 2023, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Union (EU) agreed to provide a loan of BDT50 billion ($418.7 million) to support the development of renewable energy generation projects across Bangladesh. In the short term, however, the industry's output will be affected by a sluggish economy and the slow implementation of the Annual Development Program (ADP).



Scope

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Bangladesh, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix



