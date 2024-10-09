SenseNet Partners with BluEarth Renewables on Wildfire Detection Technology

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VANCOUVER, CANADA - SenseNet, a Vancouver-based company providing comprehensive, rapid wildfire detection solutions, announced today that it has partnered with BluEarth Renewables (“BluEarth”), a leading, independent, power producer with wind, hydro, solar and storage facilities across North America, at one of its operating facilities.

SenseNet’s advanced fire detection technology integrates advanced sensors, cameras, AI algorithms, and real-time data analysis to provide accurate and early alerts to wildfire. The technology has been installed along a linear 20 kilometre stretch of transmission line across remote and topographically challenging land at BluEarth’s Tyson Creek Hydro Facility (“Tyson Creek”). This installation includes a comprehensive network of 60 sensors and two cameras (integrated with satellite) which can assist with early detection and notification of wildfires in the area.

“We are extremely excited to partner with BluEarth to provide early detection of wildfire,” says Hamed Noori, CEO of SenseNet. “This installation is unique, and first of its kind in the world as it features a linear sensor installation with low power, only one point of contact and mesh technology that can last for seven years.”

BluEarth currently has more than 1 GW in operation, under construction and contracted pre-construction, and this partnership with SenseNet will further support its commitment to safe and efficient operations.

“We are proud to partner with SenseNet as we invest in wildfire detection technology to safeguard our assets, our workers, and the environment,” says Kelly Matheson-King, Chief Operating Officer, BluEarth Renewables. “The addition of SenseNet’s remote wildfire detection solution at Tyson Creek further complements our comprehensive operations approach and in-house 24/7 remote monitoring centre.”

"It's our passion to partner with leading companies like BluEarth to protect communities and the ecosystems they rely on by advancing technology for detection, response and management of increasingly severe wildfires," says Hamed Noori, CEO and Co-founder of SenseNet, "Our proven integrated solution is unique in the world in terms of detection, speed and accuracy and can detect fires even in their smouldering phases when there is no flame or smoke signature. In this case, even remote areas can be safeguarded with an integrated, real-time, all-in-one solution."

About SenseNet:

Founded in 2019, SenseNet provides the most advanced and comprehensive solution for early wildfire detection, safeguarding communities, critical infrastructure, and the natural environment from wildfire. Powered by a unique combination of proprietary technology integrating AI, sensors, cameras, and satellite data, first responders can be immediately notified of wildfires. Artificial Intelligence assesses, interprets, and supplies information, allowing both proactive and reactive responses to mitigate and manage the devastating effects of wildfires. The breadth of information provided in SenseNet’s integrated solution provides affordable, efficient and advanced detection and management technology to cities, remote towns and First Nations communities that need it most. With the SenseNet solution, municipalities have an all-in-one source for accurate and immediate wildfire detection enabling them to become leaders in fire management; protect the lives and homes of residents; and safeguard valuable community assets. For more information, visit www.sensenet.ca

About BluEarth Renewables:

BluEarth Renewables brings together extraordinary people with the power to change the future™ by delivering renewable energy to the power grid every day. We are a leading, independent, power producer that acquires, develops, builds, owns and operates wind, hydro, solar and storage facilities across North America. Our portfolio includes over 1 GW AC (gross) in operation, under construction and contracted pre-construction, and over 8 GW of high-quality development projects that are actively being advanced. For more information, visit bluearthrenewables.com.

