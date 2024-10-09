Banana Capital Plans to Increase Funds to $100 Million for Its Updated AI-Driven DeFi Strategy

Singapore, Singapore, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The investment fund Banana Capital PTE. LTD., specializing in effective asset management through proprietary Web3 strategies, is proud to announce plans to increase its funding to $100 million for an updated AI-driven DeFi strategy.

By leveraging innovative hedging techniques, the company has been able to maximize capital efficiency and address the risk of impermanent loss in decentralized exchange (DEX) liquidity pools, achieving an average annual return of 61.13% in retrospective analysis from 2021 to 2023.

What is Banana Capital?

It is an investment fund that helps investors manage capital, reduce risk, and achieve consistently high returns through proprietary Web3 strategies.

With experience dating back to 2017, the fund offers reliable solutions for preserving and growing capital. The firm emphasizes risk management and diversification, allowing for steady capital growth even amid the high volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

What is Decentralized Finance (DeFi)?

DeFi has become one of the fastest-growing sectors in Web3. Essentially, it offers blockchain-based alternatives to traditional financial products. By utilizing blockchain technology, these products are more secure, faster, and more cost-effective compared to their Web2 counterparts, opening up new earning opportunities.

A decentralized exchange (DEX) is a type of cryptocurrency exchange that operates without a central authority or intermediary. It allows users to trade cryptocurrencies directly with each other on a peer-to-peer basis, using smart contracts to ensure secure and transparent transactions.

The current DEX market continues to develop at a strong pace and holds significant growth potential. For example, liquidity providers earned over $815 million in fees last calendar year, with 90% of this volume attributed to the Uniswap protocol.

Flagship Liquidity Providing Strategy in DeFi Protocols

The strategy involves Banana Capital providing assets on decentralized exchanges (DEX) through liquidity pools. When users on these platforms trade cryptocurrency assets, they pay transaction fees. These fees are distributed to the fund as rewards for providing liquidity. In other words, the fund facilitates asset swaps for traders and earns a portion of the fees from their transactions.

This strategy maximizes capital efficiency, especially in volatile markets. Unlike traditional methods, the fund uses innovative hedging techniques to protect its positions, ensuring both stability and consistent returns. As a result, it effectively addresses the issue of depreciation of the underlying assets placed in the liquidity pool.

Strategy Overview from Banana Capital

This strategy is ideal for investors seeking passive income with returns of 30–60% annually in USD (USDT/USDC) with minimal risk. It is also suited for crypto investors who already hold ETH, BTC, or SOL in their portfolios and are looking for a way to grow these assets more efficiently than staking with comparable risks.

Plans for Enhancing Strategic Mechanisms

Banana Capital continues to improve its strategies and algorithms, optimizing position management and developing proprietary software. The fund is actively working on an IT solution that enables the efficient management of capital and liquidity pools with any portfolio assets.

One of the challenges of providing liquidity to DEX pools is the lack of a unified, user-friendly aggregator where metrics like APR, TVL, and trading volume can be easily assessed to choose the best configurations for a given strategy. Additionally, for optimizing pool management, especially at larger volumes, timely repositioning is crucial.

Thanks to a strong team of mathematicians, Banana Capital has developed a technical solution that effectively addresses these issues by managing liquidity pools through automated tools.

Comment from Dinar Faskhutdinov, CEO of Banana Capital

Dinar Faskhutdinov, the founder of Banana Capital, commented: "Decentralized finance opens up new opportunities for generating income that are not available in traditional finance. However, the ‘Wild West’ era of the crypto industry is over; this is now a multi-billion-dollar market with high competition, and the days of easy money are gone.

To succeed in DeFi, a deep understanding of the market, effective risk management, and smart liquidity management are required. With years of experience and a track record of success, Banana Capital is the ideal partner to help navigate this new financial landscape.

Our DeFi strategy is designed to minimize risk and maximize returns. Whether you're looking to diversify your investment portfolio or just beginning to explore the opportunities in DeFi, this strategy could be the solution you're looking for."

