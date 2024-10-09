Eneba Explains How Brand Partnerships with the Digital Entertainment Marketplace Can Create New Growth Opportunities

Kaunas, Lithuania, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The leading digital entertainment marketplace Eneba shared its latest insight on how brand partnerships can help create new growth opportunities. The article features a range of recent successes for brand partnerships and details how precise targeting and tailor-made marketing solutions can boost business growth.

“Brand partnership campaigns on Eneba are designed to be a natural part of the shopping experience. It results in the highest engagement and conversion rates. They also leave a positive, long-lasting impression on millions of gamers who visit Eneba as their marketplace of choice,” said Žygimantas Mikšta, co-founder and CMO of Eneba.

Leveraging its team’s extensive experience serving over 15 million buyers last year, the top digital entertainment marketplace has grown into a trusted ecosystem for gamers. The continuously expanding global business sees wide opportunities for collaboration and offers companies a clear way to secure the benefits of brand partnerships.

Finding The Opportunity

Companies invest heavily in various advertising formats as they search for user acquisition, conversion, and retention. Trends like UGC (user-generated content) are making rounds, especially around tech and entertainment but are difficult to monetize and succeed in performance.

One thing that is often overlooked is partnerships with other brands. Mid-sized and big businesses connecting and exchanging audiences have a significant advantage because audiences don’t perceive these collaborations as advertising or upsell but as an extra value to other products and services they already use.

This approach is very apparent among gamers who are not only high spenders but also young and often looking for their first-time providers of credit cards, VPN, subscriptions, and other services. They’re open and willing to try new things, especially when recommended by a brand they already trust their money with.

Connecting with Engaged Gamers

With 80% of users returning for their next purchase, Eneba has built a strong and loyal following among gamers who trust the marketplace to provide the best deals and recommendations. It’s a highly-targeted audience that many brands look for.

Instead of spending budgets on reaching broad audiences with low buying intent, companies can directly reach Eneba’s gamer audience. Partnering with Eneba allows companies to combine their value proposition with seamless payments, rewards, exclusive deals, cashback, and other customizable features. It shortens the marketing funnel by directly reaching the most relevant audience with the highest buying intent.

The one-fits-all approach in collaboration is no more. Unique tailor-made partnerships are the future. Eneba’s partnership team combines the value proposition of both parties with marketing acquisition channels and monetization tools designed to meet specific goals and audience needs.

Their latest collaboration with cybersecurity company Surfshark focused on acquiring new users. A time-limited trial offer was promoted with targeted front-page visibility and newsletters. It sold out within the first week and had to be restocked three times during the campaign. Eneba set up the product page, and handled the sales, payments, and code delivery, while users were directed to Surfshark’s website to download their new cybersecurity solution.

Both new partners and long-time Eneba vendors can benefit from additional visibility and unique features of custom brand partnership campaigns.

Azteco’s Bitcoin vouchers have been part of Eneba’s gift card catalog for some time. The company approached the marketplace looking to increase its brand awareness and sales. Eneba achieved that by building a custom landing page to educate users about the security and ease of buying cryptocurrency vouchers. Traffic to the page was driven through front page visibility and search results. A custom upsell mechanic was also tailored to incentivize users to spend at least 50 EUR per purchase to lock in success.

Seizing the Opportunity

Instead of traditional paid advertising, brand partnerships open up new opportunities for mutual growth. Companies can reach new audiences and sell their products, while Eneba keeps delivering on its mission.

“Partnership campaigns let brands leverage our reach and the trust Eneba has among gamers, while for us it’s a great retention tool and additional value for all users interested in discovering the joy of gaming” – said Vytis Uogintas, co-founder and CEO of Eneba.

The marketplace led users to choose their next gaming PC with OMEN and HP. It helped gamers upgrade their graphics cards with GIGABYTE, connect to teammates using Voicemod, and select their next gaming controller with GameSir. It even manufactured a limited-edition gaming energy drink with DUBBY and organized a fundraiser for the International Rescue Committee.

Each partnership campaign is built around a custom idea and utilizes expertise across product and marketing fields to claim success within a specific target audience. Eneba’s strong track record of custom brand partnerships shows its power to deliver results and the opportunity that awaits potential partners.

About Eneba

Eneba is a digital entertainment marketplace that served over 15 million buyers in 2023. Founded in 2018 by high school friends and avid gamers Vytis Uogintas and Žygimantas Mikšta, Eneba has rapidly grown into a trusted ecosystem for gamers. With a team of over 250 people worldwide, Eneba offers game keys, gift cards, and mobile top-ups at the best prices, backed by robust customer support and fraud prevention measures.

www.eneba.com

