Reinke Manufacturing Unveils E3™: The First Precision Series of Center Pivot Systems





DESHLER, Neb., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, today unveiled E3™, the first precision series of center pivot systems. The patented irrigation system offers unmatched accuracy and performance, providing tremendous value by ensuring consistent and efficient water management and distribution across diverse field conditions for growers – setting a new standard in the industry.



“We are committed to giving growers the irrigation equipment they need to adapt to evolving operational and environmental demands. This is a monumental day for Reinke as our team has worked tirelessly to bring these groundbreaking technology advancements to market,” said Chris Roth, president of Reinke. “Empowering the most efficient water usage possible, the introduction of the E3 system will ensure that Reinke continues to be the irrigation system brand that growers worldwide trust to improve yield potential while conserving valuable resources and reducing maintenance costs.”

E3 is the first precision series of spans and end booms with uniform coupler spacing (in 30” and 60” intervals) to ensure a uniform water application rate the entire length of the system, exceeding previous water uniformity benchmarks according to the USDA Center Pivot Evaluation and Design (CPED). The E3 precision irrigation system also includes a variety of new features that provide enhanced stability, reliability, precision, and efficiency across all terrains and conditions, such as:

Customizable system configurations using precision spans from 80’ to 220’ in 20’ increments and the in-demand 175’ span, as well as precision inverted truss end booms from 10’ to 110’ in 10’ increments, to maintain uniform outlet spacing regardless of span and end boom combinations.

ReinLock™, a new anti-racking truss system designed for superior strength to deliver tighter tolerance and maintain a consistent span crown that withstands adverse environmental conditions and the most challenging terrains.

Exclusive Reinke V-ring seals on every pipe connection to eliminate water flow reduction and power precision watering.

Unique single-leg tower design to reduce crop loss as it moves through the field.

Maintenance-free bearings and durable materials and coatings to prevent corrosion, minimize maintenance, and eliminate the need for grease.

ESAC™, a series of Electronic Swing Arm Corners designed to irrigate corners for full-field water application accuracy.

Russ Reinke, first vice president at Reinke, added, “Reinke has been at the forefront of system innovations since my father, Richard, introduced the first Electrogator in 1968. E3 builds upon this same legacy of innovation. We will continue to innovate and define irrigation industry standards to provide the best irrigation systems for growers around the globe.”

E3 will be available for sale in select markets during the growing season 2025. To learn more about E3, explore the full scope of its innovative features, or find a dealer, visit www.discoverE3.com.

About Reinke Manufacturing

With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world’s largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family-owned since 1954 and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products and technology designed to increase agricultural production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies. Reinke is a continued leader in industry advancements, being the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications, and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management. For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit Reinke.com or call 402-365-7251.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38e82f41-dc7b-445f-a1ff-f8c39b606a45