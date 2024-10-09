TSAHC and CSH Launch the Fourth Texas Supportive Housing Institute to Kickstart Affordable Housing with Supportive Services

Austin, TX, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) and Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH) launched the fourth Texas Supportive Housing Institute today, aiming to develop approximately 530 affordable and supportive housing units across the state.

TSAHC and CSH selected six teams to participate in the Institute representing the following communities: Austin, Brownsville, Dallas, Denton, Marshall and San Antonio. The Texas Supportive Housing Institute is based on a national CSH initiative designed to accelerate Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) development. PSH is affordable housing combined with wraparound supportive services and is a proven, compassionate, and cost-effective solution for people experiencing homelessness or who are at-risk of homelessness.

David Long, TSAHC President, said, “We’re excited to launch this latest Institute and build upon the work we’re doing to move vulnerable Texans from the streets and into safe, stable housing. Of course, this wouldn’t be possible without a high-caliber training partner in CSH and the generous contributions from our funding partners who trust us to provide the highest quality training.”

TSAHC announced the teams last month which consist of developers, property managers, service providers, and other critical project partners. The proposed supportive housing communities promise to transform the lives of people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness, including families, victims of domestic violence, youth transitioning out of foster care, single parents, Veterans, seniors, and other vulnerable populations.

“Each home created through the Institute transforms lives and builds safer, resilient neighborhoods. When communities invest in supportive housing, they save resources diverted from costly emergency systems and intuitional care,” said Brooke Page, Southwest Director at CSH. “TSAHC has been an invaluable partner in accelerating supportive housing development in Texas, and we are inspired by teams across the state dedicated to making a positive impact and building vibrant communities.”

Team members will receive intensive training over four months on navigating the process of developing PSH. CSH provides individualized technical assistance and support to plan each project and to develop fundraising plans. Also, teams are eligible to apply to CSH for low-cost loans to assist in the pre-development process. The training is provided free of charge thanks primarily to a generous contribution from Wells Fargo.

“Wells Fargo is committed to investing in programs and opening pathways that expand affordable housing opportunities for Texas’ most vulnerable populations,” said Christopher Rios, Vice President of Social Impact and Sustainability at Wells Fargo. “We applaud TSAHC, CSH and the participants of the 2024 Texas Supportive Housing Institute for their collaboration and combined efforts to strengthen Texas communities and ensure all Texans have a safe place to call home.”

In addition to support from Wells Fargo, funding for the Institute is being provided by JPMorgan Chase & Co., Dominium, Texas Community Bank, Regions Bank, Insperity, Frost Bank, Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, Capital Impact Partners, and Vecino Group, with additional support provided by Bank of America.

TSAHC and CSH combined forces in 2020 to launch the Texas Supportive Housing Institute to drive PSH development. To date, 16 development teams representing Austin, Brownsville, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Waco have successfully completed the Institute, providing more than 1,000 new PSH units across the state.

About TSAHC

The Texas State Affordable Housing Corporation (TSAHC) is a statewide non-profit organization that works to facilitate, preserve, and expand affordable housing opportunities for Texans, with the vision that every Texan will have a place to call home. For more information, please visit www.tsahc.org.

About CSH

CSH (Corporation for Supportive Housing) advances affordable and accessible housing aligned with services by advocating for effective policies and funding, equitably investing in communities, and strengthening the supportive housing field. Since our founding in 1991, CSH has been the only national nonprofit intermediary focused solely on increasing the availability of supportive housing. Over the course of our work, we have created more than 467,600 units of affordable and supportive housing and distributed over $1.5 billion in loans and grants. Our workforce is central to accomplishing this work. We employ approximately 170 people across 30 states and U.S. Territories. As an intermediary, we do not directly develop or operate housing but center our approach on collaboration with a wide range of people, partners, and sectors. For more information, visit www.csh.org.