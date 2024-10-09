Unlock the Secret to a Healthier Gut and a Happier You with the Booming Global Prebiotics and Probiotics Supplements Market- (2024 – 2034): A Report by TNR, The Niche Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prebiotics and probiotics supplements market has gained significant traction, reflecting an increasing awareness of gut health and its impact on overall well-being. As of 2023, the market was valued at approximately $18.3 billion, with projections to reach $14.9 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of around 7.8%. Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers found in various foods, like garlic, onions, and bananas, that stimulate the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Probiotics, on the other hand, are live microorganisms, commonly found in fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, and sauerkraut, that confer health benefits when consumed in adequate amounts.

Visit our Homepage

Daily consumption of prebiotics and probiotics can be achieved through dietary supplements, which come in various forms, including capsules, powders, and drinks. For instance, a person may take a probiotic capsule daily to enhance digestive health or incorporate prebiotic-rich foods into their meals, like adding chia seeds to a smoothie. The benefits of these supplements are profound. They improve gut flora balance, enhance digestion, boost immune function, and may even reduce anxiety and depression symptoms. Research published in 2021 revealed that probiotics had a notable positive effect on participants' mood and anxiety levels. With growing attention to gut health, the demand for prebiotics and probiotics is steadily increasing, fueling innovation and new product development in the wellness sector.

Global Prebiotics and Probiotics Supplements Market: Key Datapoints





Market Value in 2023



US$ 18.3 Bn







Market Value Forecast by 2034



US$ 41.9 Bn







Growth Rate







7.8%



Historical Data







2016 – 2022



Base Year







2023



Forecast Data







2024 - 2034

Get Sample Copy of the Report

Digestive Health to Dominate the Global Prebiotics and Probiotics Supplements Market

Digestive health is poised to dominate the global prebiotics and probiotics supplements market, reflecting a growing consumer focus on gut wellness. In 2023, the digestive health segment accounted for over 40% of the market share, driven by increasing awareness of the gut-brain connection and its implications for overall health. Probiotics, such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, are widely recognized for their ability to improve digestion and reduce symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders. For instance, a 2022 study demonstrated that probiotics effectively alleviated irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms in 70% of participants, showcasing their therapeutic potential.

Similarly, prebiotics, like inulin and fructooligosaccharides found in foods like asparagus and chicory root, help nourish beneficial gut bacteria, enhancing digestion and promoting regular bowel movements. The trend toward functional foods has also contributed to the popularity of these supplements, with products like kombucha and yogurt drinks becoming staples in many households. As consumers increasingly seek natural solutions to digestive issues, the demand for prebiotics and probiotics is expected to surge. This trend is likely to drive innovation in product formulations and expand the market, with digestive health remaining a key focus area through 2034 and beyond.

Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report

Manufacturers Approaches and Strategies in the Global Prebiotics and Probiotics Supplements Market

Emphasis on Quality and Efficacy - Manufacturers are prioritizing the quality and efficacy of their products. For instance, brands like Garden of Life and Culturelle leverage clinical research to support their formulations . In 2021, Culturelle launched a new probiotic product specifically designed for digestive health, backed by a clinical study demonstrating its effectiveness in reducing bloating and improving gut health. Such evidence-based approaches help build consumer trust and loyalty.

Manufacturers are prioritizing the quality and efficacy of their products. . Such evidence-based approaches help build consumer trust and loyalty. Targeted Formulations - Another strategy involves creating targeted formulations tailored to specific health needs. Companies are developing products for various demographics, such as children, seniors, or athletes. For example, ProbioFerm offers probiotic supplements designed specifically for digestive health in older adults, recognizing their unique needs. In 2022, they introduced a chewable probiotic for seniors, which received positive feedback for its ease of use and effectiveness.

Another strategy involves creating targeted formulations tailored to specific health needs. Companies are developing products for various demographics, such as children, seniors, or athletes. Innovative Delivery Methods - Manufacturers are also innovating in delivery methods to enhance consumer experience. For example, Kefir and kombucha have gained popularity due to their appealing flavors and probiotic content. In 2023, GoodBelly launched a new line of probiotic smoothies, emphasizing convenient, on-the-go consumption. These products are designed to attract health-conscious consumers seeking functional beverages that integrate seamlessly into their daily routines.

Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements

Sustainable Sourcing and Transparency - With increasing consumer interest in sustainability, companies are adopting eco-friendly sourcing practices and emphasizing transparency in their ingredient lists. For example, Prebiotic by BetterBody Foods uses sustainably sourced inulin from chicory root and clearly labels its ingredients, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. This approach not only builds consumer trust but also meets the rising demand for clean-label products.

With increasing consumer interest in sustainability, companies are adopting eco-friendly sourcing practices and emphasizing transparency in their ingredient lists. This approach not only builds consumer trust but also meets the rising demand for clean-label products. Education and Consumer Engagement - It's essential for manufacturers to inform consumers about the advantages of prebiotics and probiotics. Companies are leveraging digital platforms to provide valuable information and engage with their audience. For instance, Probiotic Action launched an educational campaign in 2022 focusing on the science behind probiotics and their health benefits. This initiative included webinars and informative blog posts, helping consumers make informed choices and increasing brand loyalty.

Following are the major companies active within the prebiotics and probiotics supplements market:



Abbott Laboratories

Align

BENEO GmbH

Billion Cheers (Fermentis Life Sciences Pvt Ltd)

Bright Food (Group) Corp. Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Culturelle (i-Health, Inc.)

Digestive Advantage

FrieslandCampina

Garden of Life (Nestle SA)

HUM Nutrition Inc.

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

Natrol

Nature Made

Now Foods

OLLY

Ora Organics

Parmalat S.p.A

Roquette Frères

Royal Cosun

Spring Valley

The Kraft Heinz Company

thegoodbug

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Other Industry Participants

Browse Related Category Reports



Global Prebiotics and Probiotics Supplements Market



By Product Type

Prebiotics Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Galactooligosaccharides (GOS) Inulin Mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS) Other

Probiotics Lactobacillus Bifidobacterium Streptococcus Bacillus Yeast (e.g., Saccharomyces boulardii) Others



By Application



Digestive Health

Immunity Support

Weight Management

Cardiovascular Health

Bone Health

Others

By Form



Capsules

Tablets

Powder

Liquids

Gummies

Others

By End User



Adults

Children/Infants

Geriatric

By Distribution Channel



Online

Offline Pharmacies/Drugstores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others



By Region



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Consult with Our Expert:

Jay Reynolds

The Niche Research

Japan (Toll-Free): +81 663-386-8111

South Korea (Toll-Free): +82-808- 703-126

Saudi Arabia (Toll-Free): +966 800-850-1643

United Kingdom: +44 753-710-5080

United States: +1 302-232-5106

Email: askanexpert@thenicheresearch.com