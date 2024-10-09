Sylvatex Secures $1.4M ARPA-E Funding to Innovate Domestically Produced, Cost-Advantaged LFP

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylvatex (SVX) , a Bay Area-based battery materials manufacturing technology company producing lower cost and lower carbon cathode active materials (CAM) for electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) batteries, today announced itself as a recipient of $1.4M total project funding from the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARAP-E). The original SVX award included $500k funding under the TINA Topic W or Supporting Entrepreneurial Energy Discoveries (SEED) program since 2022. With $982k supplemental funding and an additional 2-year project, the SVX Team continues to develop competitive battery-grade LFP materials and support the critical mission of catalyzing new domestic LIB manufacturing, fortifying battery materials supply chain security, and advancing technology to strengthen U.S. leadership in the clean energy future.



“SVX’s proprietary nanomaterial platform has already demonstrated a significant breakthrough in synthesizing cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries (LIBs),” said Dr. Halle Cheeseman, program director for both SVX’s SEED and EVs4ALL programs. “It’s ARPA-E project will engage in domestic sourcing and production of LFP materials via low-cost feedstocks with a controlled, continuous approach that will reduce energy consumption, waste and cost. We look forward to working together on SVX’s LFP cathodes that will strive to improve the scalability and performance of LFP regarding fast-charging and low-temperatures, which are major targets of the EVs4ALL program.”

“This additional funding will enable us to further differentiate our technology via low-cost domestic inputs and production of high-performance LFP,” said Joseph X. Adiletta, VP of Commercialization. “We also appreciate the opportunity to support the EVs4ALL Program’s ambitious mission of greater EV adoption through reliable, inexpensive batteries that can charge quickly and provide improved performance in cold weather.”

The funding follows a recent Realizing Accelerated Manufacturing and Production for Clean Energy Technologies (RAMP) grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC). Sylvatex is actively working with industrial, national laboratories and commercial partners to expedite time to market and create a pathway for domestic production. To learn more about SVX, please visit: www.sylvatex.com .

About Sylvatex:

Sylvatex (SVX) is driven by the belief that the energy transition can only happen with cost and climate friendly solutions that benefit all consumers. An advanced manufacturing technology company, SVX's dry process produces cathode active material (CAM) for lithium-ion through a novel, chemistry agnostic process using off the shelf equipment, requiring fewer steps and less energy for battery manufacturers. Based in the Bay Area, SVX is addressing cost, supply and carbon challenges in the growing global battery market.

To learn more, please visit: www.sylvatex.com .