Remarkable Stories of Transformation to be Shared by Specialdocs and Affiliated Physicians at the Concierge Medicine Forum Oct. 17th – 19th

Chicago, IL, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As personalized medicine practices continue to make an indelible impact on today’s largely impersonal healthcare system, the annual Concierge Medicine Forum (CMF) has become a crucial gathering place for visionary leaders and practitioners. Among them is Specialdocs, a pioneering concierge medicine consulting and management company that presciently entered the sector over 20 years ago and continues to steadily expand its impressive network of physician clients launching successful practices nationwide. Now, they will share their transformative stories, best practices and expert insights as featured speakers at CMF, taking place in Atlanta, Georgia from October 17th to 19th.

“CMF is recognized as the most notable conference in our industry, always educational, innovative and inspiring,” says Specialdocs CEO Terry Bauer. “As a proud sponsor of this event from the earliest days, we’re truly gratified to support its thoughtful growth in a sector that is ever evolving.”

At CMF, Bauer will offer a compelling presentation of the questions most frequently asked by physicians considering concierge medicine. “We understand and respect the complex mix of fear and guilt that spurs many of these concerns. But we also know how quickly these feelings evaporate after conversion, replaced by the genuine satisfaction of practicing in this rewarding model,” he explains.

With Andrew Bonner, Specialdocs vice president of Business Development, Bauer will also lead several thought-provoking panel discussions featuring the company’s physician clients:

The joys and challenges of being “married to medicine” are addressed by husband-wife teams across the country who work side by side to build their successful personalized medicine practices. According to panel member Hector Cardenas, MD, who joined forces with his spouse five years ago at her then fledgling concierge practice, their professional partnership has been gratifying from the start. “We have always worked well together and it’s so rewarding to be able to collaborate immediately when I have a medical issue that I find challenging." Agrees wife Carrie Cardenas, MD: “We have different areas of interests and expertise so it’s great to be able to use each other as a resource. It is also very helpful that we can cover after hour calls for each other if one of us is busy or in need of a little break.”

The best time to make a change to concierge medicine is explored by three physicians whose tipping points occurred at very different stages in their career. Recalls panel member Monica Sarang, MD, who has been recognized as an industry leading woman in the business of concierge medicine: “In 2015, I was caring for more than 3,500 patients, the wait time for a physical was 4 months, every visit was rushed, and I didn’t like the doctor I was becoming. Now, as I enter my ninth year of practicing concierge medicine, my only regret is that I didn’t do this earlier. I will never go back because I know it’s the only way to give patients all the time they need and my best care at every visit.”

New pathways and new opportunities in concierge medicine are discussed by physicians who found success through acquiring, joining or starting a personalized medicine practice. Says panel member Amy Mininberg, MD, who became part of an established concierge practice in 2022: “At Buckhead Internal Medicine, I see a variety of cases, from acute care to physicals to chronic conditions, and have ample time at each visit to not feel rushed through the process of diagnosing and caring for the patient. I love working in this model and the feeling of satisfaction I have on a daily basis about caring for my patients this way.”

How to make the leap from employed to independent is shared by physicians previously with large hospital systems now thriving in small, personalized concierge medicine practices. Notes panelist Richard Hogan, MD: “I was working in a world for 30 years that was filled with tension. The transition to concierge medicine has completely slowed down the pace. It’s given me more quality time with patients, for research, and for having the time to simply enjoy a healthy breakfast…things I would have rushed through or missed altogether before. From both a professional and personal standpoint, it’s been a huge win.”

Additionally, these “Special Docs” were tapped to share their insights on a range of urgent issues facing today’s physicians:

Concierge cardiologist Dara Lee Lewis, MD will focus on the latest advancements in research and testing that enable primary care practitioners to significantly expand their role in preventing cardiac disease. A Harvard-trained physician who specializes in noninvasive cardiology at Boston-based Lown Group, Dr. Lee Lewis welcomes the opportunity to address physicians attending CMF. “This group of doctors has the education, the interest, and importantly, the bandwidth to identify patients at high risk of developing heart disease and proactively treat them before they ever need to see a cardiologist.”

The new emphasis on preventing inflammation, identified as the common thread running through many chronic diseases, will be considered by award-winning concierge integrative and internal medicine physician Dr. Uday Jani. He will also lead a first-time session on the role of spirituality in medicine, particularly relevant for concierge doctors seeking to provide holistic care. “Understanding the intricate connection between spirituality and physical and emotional well-being has become an essential aspect of care. While research shows that more than 80% of patients would like doctors to discuss spiritual issues with them, very few physicians do so due to lack of time or experience with this approach. Yet, simply introducing the topic in a neutral way can open the door to a meaningful dialogue and inspire care that best respects patients’ individual beliefs.”

Best-selling author and Maryland-based concierge physician Angela Marshall, MD will offer her profoundly felt perspective on why patients often feel dismissed and unheard by their physicians, and how to recognize and eliminate the biases that undermine health care. “Biases flourish when we forget that we are all more alike than different…when we think in an ‘either/or’ mindset instead of a ‘both/and’ mindset…and when we forget the power of education, dialogue and positive action to unite us all against the real threats of disease and death.”

Says Michael Tetreault, CMF organizer and editor of Concierge Medicine Today: “We’re thrilled to witness the growing engagement in concierge medicine, as reflected by our largest conference to date, with a record number of speakers, exhibitors and attendees. Thanks to long-time sponsors and industry pioneers like Specialdocs, we continue to extend our vision for CMF, providing physicians an unparalleled opportunity to explore, learn, network and be inspired by this entrepreneurial model. We know concierge doctors may not be able to change the entire world of medicine, but they CAN change their patient’s world…and that matters."

About Specialdocs

Since 2002, Specialdocs Consultants has helped transform the lives of independent and previously employed physicians with successful conversion to the industry's most customized and sustainable concierge medicine practice model. The company’s approach focuses on autonomy and professional satisfaction for physicians and as a result, highly personalized care and attention for their patients.

Attachment