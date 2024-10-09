PTX Metals Appoints Dave Bell as a Technical Advisor to Its 100% Owned W2 Copper, Nickel, PGE and Gold Project

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PTX Metals Inc. (CSE: PTX) (OTCQB: PANXF, Frankfurt: 9PX) (“PTX” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration Company focused on high-quality gold, copper, nickel and PGE projects in northern Ontario, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Bell to its technical team to further assist PTX with the development and advancement of its W2 Cu, Ni, PGE and Au project in northwestern Ontario.



With 25 years of experience in community engagement, government relations, and environmental permitting Dave brings significant knowledge and experience to the team. This includes as former Director of Environment at Wyloo Metals (Canada) and project management at the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Ontario Ministry of Environment Conservation and Parks. Dave has worked on permitting and engagement of mineral exploration, mine development and reclamation projects across Canada with a focus in the region PTX operates. Throughout his career Dave has been involved in more than 100 environmental assessments of energy, mining and infrastructure projects.

Dave Bell, stated that: “I am pleased to be part of PTX and to continue derisking and developing the W2 project together with the highly competent PTX team. I look forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders in the region where W2 Cu, Ni, PGE and Au project is located.”

Greg Ferron, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the board, stated that:

“We are pleased to welcome Dave as a technical advisor to one of our most important projects, the W2 Cu, Ni, PGE and Au project. Dave will play an important role in strengthening PTX long term government and community relationships, what we consider vital to our success.”

About PTX Metals Inc.

PTX is a mineral exploration Company focused on high-quality critical minerals projects, including two flagship projects situated in northern Ontario, renowned as a world-class mining jurisdiction for its abundance of mineral resources and investment opportunities. The corporate objective is to advance the exploration programs towards proving the potential of each asset, which includes the W2 Cu, Ni, PGE and Au Project and South Timmins Gold Joint Venture Project.

PTX portfolio of assets offers investors exposure to some of the world’s most valuable metals including gold, as well as essential critical minerals for the clean energy transition: copper, nickel, PGE, uranium and rare metals. PTX’s portfolio of assets was strategically acquired for their geologically favorable attributes, and proximity to established mining companies. PTX mineral exploration programs are designed by a team of expert geologists with extensive career knowledge gained from their tenure working for global mining companies in northern Ontario and around the world.

PTX is based in Toronto, Canada, with a primary listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PTX. The company is also listed in Frankfurt under the symbol 9PF and on the OTCQB in the United States as PANXF.

For additional information on PTX, please visit the Company’s website at https://ptxmetals.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Greg Ferron, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416-270-5042

Email: gferron@ptxmetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, general economic and political conditions, and includes those risks set out in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis as filed under the Company’s profile at Sedar+. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company’s public filings available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

