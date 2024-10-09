Northrop Grumman Unveils the Next Generation of Bushmaster® Chain Gun®

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), a leading manufacturer of medium-caliber cannons, is introducing its next-generation M230 Link Fed (M230LF) Dual Feed Bushmaster® Chain Gun®, offering two ammunition feed paths for the first time. This new 30x113mm medium caliber chain gun is a proven variant of the M230LF chain gun to counter uncrewed aerial threats (C-UAS) and ground engagements.



By offering a dual feed, the need for mixed ammunition belts in a single feed is eliminated.

The ability to switch between two kinds of ammunition is now possible. A standard recommended ammunition load includes XM1211 proximity fuzed rounds for C-UAS and XM1198 high explosive, dual purpose rounds for anti-armor capability.

The M230LF is currently at Technology Readiness Level 6. Meeting this threshold enables the capability to undergo live fire demonstrations that are currently scheduled for early 2025.









Northrop Grumman’s M230LF Dual Feed Bushmaster® Chain Gun® will offer two feed paths that can switch between air burst and high explosive, dual purpose ammunition rounds. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

Expert:

Dave Fine, vice president, armament systems, Northrop Grumman: “The M230LF Dual Feed Bushmaster Chain Gun offers new flexibility by switching between ammunition paths using dual-feed technology. Using advanced technology combined with five decades of battle-proven experience, this next-generation cannon will empower operators to quickly respond to threats. This chain gun is the latest in our Bushmaster line to deliver reliable, multi-mission capabilities addressing the evolving threat environment.”

About the M230LF Dual Feed Bushmaster:

As the first medium caliber chain gun in the world to offer a dual feed, the M230LF brings flexible lethality to the evolving battlespace. The cannon’s system can instantly switch between ammunition paths, enabling operators to seamlessly address targets that require different 30x113mm ammunition types.

A dual feed system gives operators the option to change between advanced ammunition rounds with the flip of a switch, delivering increased mission flexibility and lethality. The ability to select between two different rounds ensures targets are addressed with the best ammunition for the target type saving time, reducing logistical burdens and allowing for more engagements before needing to reload the system.

For operators already using the M230LF, the Bushmaster loads out at a similar weight to the single feed M230LF and features 60%-part commonality, leading to faster routine repairs and decreased down time for maintenance. Single feed M230LF cannons will continue to be produced for customers that prefer that option.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

