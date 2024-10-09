LifeSci Search Announces the Promotion of John Spencer to Managing Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Search, the premier executive search firm specializing in the life sciences sector, is proud to announce the promotion of John Spencer to Managing Partner. In his new role, Mr. Spencer will lead the firm’s continued efforts to provide unparalleled executive search services across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and MedTech sectors as well as expand the firm’s capabilities in scaling buyside investment platforms, including private equity and venture capital funds.



John Spencer brings nearly 30 years of experience in the life sciences industry. Prior to joining LifeSci Search, Mr. Spencer served as Senior Client Partner in Korn Ferry International’s Global Life Sciences Practice, where he built an impressive track record of matching top-tier executive talent with industry-leading companies. Throughout his career, Mr. Spencer has successfully completed executive search assignments across C-suite roles, including CEO, COO, CBO, CFO, and leadership positions in Sales, Marketing, R&D, Clinical, and Regulatory Affairs. His clientele ranges from venture capital and private equity firms to global multinationals in the fields of diagnostics, precision medicine, biotechnology, and medical devices. His extensive knowledge of business dynamics, medical and scientific technology, and executive talent needs makes him uniquely positioned to lead LifeSci Search into its next chapter of growth.

"John has an unmatched depth of experience and a vast network in the life sciences sector," said Andrew McDonald, Co-Founder of LifeSci Partners. "His leadership and expertise will be instrumental in continuing our mission to provide innovative executive search solutions to our clients and scale their teams for success."

"I am thrilled to step into the role of Managing Partner at LifeSci Search," said John Spencer. "Our team’s approach to executive search is unique, leveraging the extensive resources of the LifeSci Partners platform. I look forward to continuing our work to help our clients build world-class leadership teams that drive growth and innovation."

LifeSci Search is part of LifeSci Partners, a global life sciences platform that combines decades of sector-specific experience with broad industry expertise. The firm’s embedded position within the consultancy allows it to provide unique insights and unmatched access to talent for its clients.

About LifeSci Search:

LifeSci Search is the only executive search firm embedded within a widely-respected life science consultancy. The firm leverages the global resources of the LifeSci Partners platform to provide unmatched executive search services to companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech, and med-tech sectors, as well as buyside investment platforms. Run by a team of industry veterans, LifeSci Search builds effective leadership teams and helps scale investment platforms, including private equity, venture capital, and global health funds.