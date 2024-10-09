TGL Presented by SoFi Announces ONEflight International as Official Private Aviation Partner

DENVER and PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TGL presented by SoFi, the new, prime time team golf league backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports, announced ONEflight as its Official Private Aviation Partner. ONEflight will provide luxury private jet travel for TGL’s players, ensuring a seamless travel schedule to support their tournament schedules. Today’s announcement was made by Ferren Rajput, CEO and Founder, ONEflight International and Jason Langwell, Chief Revenue Officer, TMRW Sports.



“TGL presented by SoFi is redefining golf through its use of technology. That approach aligns with ONEflight’s pioneering approach to private aviation as the fastest-growing market leader developing and implementing technology solutions for the luxury travel industry,” said Rajput. “Our commitment to serve our members and our six official pro-golf brand ambassadors, including Los Angeles Golf Club’s Sahith Theegala, is paramount. And we’ll extend our world-class service to support TGL’s transportation needs.”

“As we approach TGL presented by SoFi’s launch this January, the addition of world-class partners like ONEflight is vital to building an efficient logistical plan for our players,” said Langwell. “With our season playing out in the custom-built SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, coordinating travel for our players, especially at the beginning of our season in January, is critical to our success. ONEflight will have our players onsite for their teams’ matches by providing efficient travel solutions.”

ONEflight is committed to supporting elite-level golf and their longstanding connection to golf is showcased through tournament sponsorships at both The American Express and as Official Pro-Am Sponsor of the Procore Championship. Additionally, ONEflight currently has six golf brand ambassadors representing the company and its full-service approach to deliver world-class experiences for its members.

About TGL presented by SoFi

TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of top PGA TOUR players competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings golf to prime time on Mondays and Tuesdays. TGL’s home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL’s inaugural season begins Tuesday, Jan. 7 in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. and with other prominent media partners around the globe. TGL’s six teams include Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, and technology, visit TGL Explained.

About ONEflight International

ONEflight International is a global private aviation company revolutionizing the luxury private jet travel industry since the company’s founding in 2010. It is the fastest-growing market leader developing and implementing technological solutions for non-commercial air travel through BAJit, its proprietary online Book a Jet platform. With over 700 world-class selected aircraft charter operator partnerships and a network of 7,000 private jets worldwide, ONEflight empowers members to seamlessly search, select and book a private flight with a fleet of aircraft at their disposal and excellent customer service from booking to disembarking. To discover more visit ONEflight.net.

