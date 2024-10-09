Fluid Management Systems Industry Report 2024: Global, Regional and Country-level Analysis by Product, Disposables & Accessories, Application and End-user - A $47+ Billion Market Opportunity by 2034

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluid Management Systems Market by Product, by Disposables and Accessories, by Application, by End-user, and by Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fluid management systems market accounted for USD 11.34 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 47.08 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 13.82% during the forecast period 2024-2034. Increased focus on infection control and patient safety, a rise in minimally invasive surgeries, government initiatives, and healthcare reforms, an increase in surgical procedures and diagnostic tests, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets will all contribute to the market's growth.







Minimally invasive surgical methods are becoming more and more popular than standard open operations because of advantages like quicker recovery periods, fewer issues after surgery, and less expensive healthcare. Fluid management systems, which offer precise control over irrigation, insufflation, and suction, are essential to minimally invasive treatments including laparoscopy, arthroscopy, and endoscopy.

For instance, Transit Scientific reported in April 2022 that the FDA has cleared its XO Cross Support catheter device for use in coronary procedures. This platform is intended to facilitate wire exchange, guide and support the guidewire during access to the peripheral or coronary arteries, and offer assistance for the administration of diagnostic or saline contrast chemicals.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced medical technologies, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising adoption of advanced medical technologies in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan.

For instance, Transit Scientific reported in April 2022 that the FDA had cleared its XO Cross Support catheter platform for use in coronary procedures. This platform is intended to facilitate wire exchange, guide and support the guidewire during access to the peripheral or coronary arteries, and offer assistance for the administration of diagnostic or saline contrast chemicals.

Report Scope

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage

Market Forecast by Product, Disposables and Accessories, Application, and End-user

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Exhaustive Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players Baxter International Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stryker Corporation Smiths Group plc Medtronic plc Cardinal Health Inc. Olympus Corporation Karl Storz SE & Co. KG ConMed Corporation AngioDynamics Inc. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Teleflex Incorporated Becton, Dickinson and Company ICU Medical Inc.



Fluid Management Systems Market (2023-2034) by:

Product (Revenue USD Bn)

Dialyzers

Insufflators

Suction and Irrigation Systems

Fluid Warming Systems

Fluid Waste Management

Other Products

By product, the dialyzers segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global fluid management systems market in 2023 owing to the rising global need for dialysis therapy due to the incidence of end-stage renal illness and chronic kidney disease. For instance, in February 2022, Medtronic plc declared that the FDA had approved the first and only ablation catheters, the Freezor and Freezor Xtra Cardiac Cryoablation Focal Catheters, to treat the increasing number of pediatric cases of Atrioventricular Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia (AVNRT).

Additionally, the insufflators segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures and technological advancements in insufflation systems.

Disposables and Accessories (Revenue USD Bn)

Catheters

Bloodlines

Transducers

Valves

Tubing Sets

Other Disposables and Accessories

By disposables and accessories, the catheters segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global fluid management systems market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of urinary tract disorders and the growing demand for catheter-based interventions in urological procedures. For instance, the Bodyport cardiac scale received approval for fluid management assessment from the US Food and Drug Administration in August 2022.

Additionally, the tubing sets segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for disposable tubing sets, technological advancements, and the increasing number of surgical procedures requiring fluid management.

Application (Revenue USD Bn)

Arthroscopy

Laparoscopy

Neurology

Cardiology

Urology

Dental

Gastroenterology

Other Applications

By application, the urology segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global fluid management systems market in 2023 owing to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as kidney stones, urinary incontinence, and prostate enlargement, driving the demand for urology-specific fluid management systems. For instance, Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)/Carefusion 303 recalled Alaris infusion pumps in December 2023 because of problems with their compatibility with Cardinal Health Monoject syringes.

Additionally, the laparoscopy segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques, advancements in laparoscopic procedures, and the increasing prevalence of laparoscopic surgeries across various medical specialties.

End-user (Revenue USD Bn)

Diagnostic Centers

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global fluid management systems market in 2023 owing to the increasing demand for advanced medical technologies, rising surgical volumes, and the growing emphasis on efficient patient care in hospital settings. For instance, Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company that specializes in the production and distribution of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, rehabilitation, and patient monitoring, announced in June 2023 that the FDA had approved the 510(k) for the company's CM-1600 blood and fluid volume monitoring device.

Additionally, the ambulatory surgery centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for outpatient procedures, advancements in ambulatory surgical techniques, and the need for cost-effective healthcare delivery models.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $47.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n601gq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment