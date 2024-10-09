Wealth Management in Canada: Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2028 - Non-Resident Bonds Expected to Increase

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Canada Wealth Management: Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report discusses and analyzes the Canadian wealth and retail savings and investments markets, including the factors driving liquid asset growth across deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.



The Canadian wealth management market has experienced robust growth, driven by rising asset values and an increase in affluent individuals seeking professional investment advice. Moreover, there has been a significant uptick in the adoption of digital platforms, with wealth managers leveraging technology to offer sophisticated investment tools and personalized portfolio management.



Key Highlights from the Report

83.9% of Canada's liquid assets are held by affluent individuals, even though they make up less than half the population. Canada's largest wealth class, the mass market, only accounts for 1.9% of liquid assets, showing inequality typical of the mature markets of the West.

Resident bond holdings experienced a decline in 2022, owing to low yields. However, going forward, Canada's non-resident bonds are expected to increase. Canada's higher yield compared to other countries (such as those in the Eurozone or Japan) is attractive to international investors.

Into 2023, equities continued to underperform - especially compared to the US - although 2024 is forecasted to be more optimistic, with an expectation on good returns.

Reasons to Buy

Keep up to date with the Canadian wealth management industry, looking at investors' asset allocations by affluence bandings as well as unlocking a detailed picture of where HNW individuals distribute their investments.

Develop an understanding of what investment channels consumers are using in Canada.

Understand the offshore investment drivers for the mass affluent, emerging affluent, and mass market as well as HNW individuals.

Develop knowledge of resident savings and investments by looking at the performance and net inflows of bonds, mutual funds, equities, and deposits in Canada.

Key Topics Covered



1. The Canadian Wealth Market

2. Investor Insight

3. Resident Savings and Investments

4. Digital Disruptors

5. Recent Deals

6. Appendix



