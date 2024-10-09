Bahrain Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Grow by 3.4% in Real-terms this Year Before a Projected AAGR of 4.6% During 2025-2028

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bahrain Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (H2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Following a marginal growth of 0.8% in real terms in 2023, Bahrain's construction industry to grow by 3.4% in real terms this year, supported by positive developments in commercial, infrastructure and energy and utilities construction projects coupled with an improvement in the value of tenders awarded for construction.

The total value of tenders awarded grew by 102.2% year-on-year (YoY) in the first four months of 2024, preceded by an annual growth of 114.1% in 2023, according to the Tender Board of Bahrain. However, high wage costs, tight monetary policy and declining construction loans are expected to pose significant downside risk to the industry's outlook in the short term. According to the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), the average value of outstanding loans and advances to the construction and real estate sector fell marginally by 0.9% in the first five months of 2024.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an annual average growth of 4.6% during 2025-28, supported by investments in transport infrastructure projects, and renewable energy projects in line with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030. The Vision 2030 plan includes the 'Strategic Projects Plan', which was unveiled in October 2021 and involves an investment of BHD11.3 billion ($30 billion) in 22 new projects in the country's national infrastructure.

The new projects also include the creation of five cities: Fasht al-Jarm, Suhaila Island, Fasht al-Azem, Bahrain Bay and the Hawar Islands by 2030. It also includes development of a sports city in Sakhir, with a cost of over BHD100 million ($266 million) by 2025. Forecast period growth in the industry will also be supported by the implementation of the Industrial Sector Strategy (2022-26).

Under this Strategy, the government intends to raise the industrial sector's contribution to the country's economy from 12.8% in 2019 to 14.5% by 2026. Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by investments as part of the National Renewable Energy Action Plan (NREAP), which aims to achieve a 30% reduction in carbon emission by 2035, compared to 2015 levels, and eventually achieve net zero emission by 2060.



