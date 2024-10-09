Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions (eSOMS) Industry Outlook, 2024-2030, Featuring Profiles of 40+ Key Players - ABB, Conmitto, Globorise Technologies, Hexagon, Hitachi Energy & More

Dublin, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions (eSOMS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions (eSOMS) was estimated at US$8.2 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$15.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







What Challenges Does the eSOMS Market Face?



The eSOMS market faces several challenges, including the complexity of implementing these solutions in large, multi-site industrial operations. The need for customization to meet the specific requirements of different industries and facilities can also be a challenge, as it adds to the cost and time required for deployment.

Additionally, resistance to change and the need for extensive training can hinder the adoption of eSOMS, particularly in industries with long-established manual processes. Ensuring the security of sensitive operational data and maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements are other critical challenges that must be addressed by eSOMS providers and users.



What is Driving Growth in the Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions Market?



The growth in the electronic shift operations management solutions market is driven by several factors. The increasing complexity of industrial operations and the need for real-time visibility and control are major drivers, as eSOMS enable organizations to manage their shift operations more efficiently. The growing emphasis on operational safety and regulatory compliance is also fueling demand, as eSOMS provide the tools to track and manage safety-critical activities.

Additionally, the shift towards digitalization and the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies are driving the adoption of eSOMS, as organizations seek to modernize their operations and improve efficiency. The continuous innovation in AI and cloud computing, along with the development of more user-friendly and customizable eSOMS platforms, is further contributing to the market's growth.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Energy & Utilities End-use segment, which is expected to reach US$5.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 11.3%. The Oil & Gas End-Use segment is also set to grow at 10.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $2.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.8% CAGR to reach $3.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions (eSOMS) Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions (eSOMS) Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions (eSOMS) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as ABB Ltd., Conmitto, Inc., Globorise Technologies LLC, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

ABB Ltd.

Conmitto, Inc.

Globorise Technologies LLC

Hexagon AB

Hitachi Energy Ltd

Issuu Inc

Trinoor LLC

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Electronic Shift Operations Management Solutions (eSOMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Need for Operational Efficiency in Industrial Facilities Drives eSOMS Adoption

Technological Advancements in Workflow Automation Tools Propel Market Growth

Growing Focus on Safety and Compliance in Shift Operations Expands Addressable Market

Enhanced Data Accuracy and Reporting Capabilities Strengthen Business Case for eSOMS

Rising Demand for Real-Time Monitoring and Control of Shift Activities Spurs Market Growth

Integration of eSOMS with Enterprise Asset Management Systems Generates Demand

Development of Cloud-Based eSOMS Platforms Accelerates Market Growth

Adoption of eSOMS in Power Generation and Utilities Industry Drives Demand

Increasing Complexity in Plant Operations Propels Market Expansion

Growing Need for Workforce Optimization and Shift Scheduling Sustains Market Growth

Development of Mobile-Enabled eSOMS Solutions Strengthens Market Position

Growing Awareness of the Benefits of Automated Shift Management Generates Demand

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ckrrhu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment