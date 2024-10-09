Acrow Announces Upgrades to Pennsylvania Steel Fabricating Facility

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow, a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, has recently completed the installation of rooftop-mounted solar panels at its steel manufacturing facility in Milton, Pennsylvania. The installation of solar energy panels follows other major investments being made to the Acrow manufacturing facility. The firm recently installed one of its modular bridges at the facility, which provides better access, and has also made significant investment in automation equipment at its plant to increase capacity and improve the quality of its finished products.



The solar panel project at Acrow’s Milton, Pennsylvania factory is part of the firm’s ongoing investment to reduce energy consumption from standard sources. Acrow has been on a path of supporting a sustainable future by conducting a full audit of the Group and the carbon it produces, and is now incorporating ways to reduce its carbon footprint across its operations, such as through the solar panel installation. Acrow is an American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) Sustainability Partner, and is certified in accordance with ISO 14064-1, which certifies and establishes the Acrow Group’s commitment to the reduction of its carbon footprint and doing what the Group can to support the environment.

As part of the upgrade to the facility, a 60-foot-long, two-lane Acrow 700XS® panel bridge was designed and installed to ease access and demonstrate the versatility and range of panel bridge components that can be offered to suit the specific requirements of each site. This Acrow bridge incorporates several truss configurations to demonstrate the flexibility inherent in the use of an Acrow bridge. Two types of crash rail systems were employed, along with a standard cantilevered footwalk system.

The addition of new machinery, robotics, and tooling in Acrow’s factory has resulted in even higher product quality improvements, further ensuring the integrity of its bridges, as well as increasing factory throughput, which allows the firm to supply bridges quicker than before.

“The new solar upgrade at our Milton facility highlights our ongoing journey of environmental stewardship,” said Mark Joosten, President. “Likewise, the installation of the new panel bridge is a wonderful way for visitors to the plant to see an example of our high-quality, sustainably manufactured solutions, proudly made in America from US steel.”

“Sustainability is a global priority and at Acrow, it is embedded in our culture,” added Bill Killeen, CEO. “As industry leaders, we are witnessing a growing number of public and private sector customers seeking the sustainable infrastructure solutions Acrow provides, and we are committed to improving the quality of the environment in support of the businesses and communities we serve to leave a lasting impact for generations to come.”

About Acrow

Acrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 70 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com.

