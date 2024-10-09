gStore by GreyOrange Unveils SoftFence - Next-Generation Virtual Shielding for RFID-Driven Retail Operations

GreyOrange’s gStore , a B2B SaaS real-time inventory management and store execution platform, further optimizes store performance with new smart algorithm-driven technology, SoftFence, to precisely control RFID read zones



ATLANTA, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange Inc ., a global leader in AI-driven technology, introduces SoftFence, a groundbreaking virtual shielding technology from its renowned, state-of-the-art retail software as a service (SaaS) platform, gStore . Designed to enhance store execution through real-time inventory management and intelligent tasking, gStore is already trusted for implementing over 250 overhead RFID-enabled stores, which is a global first.

“gStore's SoftFence introduces virtual zoning capabilities for retailers, which is a step towards comprehending their portfolio for implementing handheld-only stores,” said Troy Siwek, gStore General Manager, GreyOrange. “SoftFence builds on gStore’s cutting-edge capabilities by incorporating selective reading, signal manipulation, and dynamic control to ensure data security and precise inventory accuracy by creating distinct store sections - including backroom vs. sales floor - without any physical barriers.”

This smart algorithm-driven technology prevents RFID signal leakage and allows only authorized RFID readers to access tag information, preventing unauthorized scans by manipulating signal strength and timing, allowing retailers to further optimize omnichannel fulfillment and streamline operations. SoftFence also supports real-time adjustments based on store needs, offering unmatched flexibility.

Moreover, SoftFence can integrate with existing systems, enabling seamless implementation without additional hardware investments. SoftFence uses advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze RFID signals, improving stocktake accuracy and reducing read errors. As a cost-effective solution, it optimizes sub-location data, aiding efficient restocking and enhancing store operations.

SoftFence is the next evolution in gStore’s mission to empower retailers with comprehensive, easily deployable solutions that elevate store performance, improve customer experiences, and simplify operations.

About gStore by GreyOrange

gStore by GreyOrange is a state-of-the-art, easily deployable retail SaaS application designed to enhance store execution through real-time inventory management and actionable insights. The platform empowers retailers to maintain precise inventory control, enables intelligent tasking, streamlines store operations, manages omnichannel order fulfillment and elevates customer experiences with smart technologies.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange Inc. is at the forefront of AI-driven robotics systems, transforming distribution and fulfillment centers worldwide. Its emphasis on orchestration, innovation, and customer satisfaction marks a new era in efficient, responsive supply chain solutions. The company’s solutions offer a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, reducing risk and time to market, and creating better experiences for customers and employees. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

