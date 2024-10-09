Companjon achieves fourth consecutive ‘world’s most innovative insurtechs’ recognition from FinTech Global

The leading insurtech player launched its dynamic insurance products earlier this year, leveraging AI and machine learning to ‘right-size’ protection, an industry first.



The company has also recently expanded geographically to include the US and UK, and is on track to quadruple last year’s 33 million generated transactions by year’s end.

DUBLIN, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companjon , a leading insurtech start-up specializing in end-to-end, dynamic embedded insurance solutions, was today recognized on the 2024 InsurTech100, its fourth consecutive year of inclusion on the list. The InsurTech100, published by FinTech Global, is an annual report that identifies the world’s most innovative insurtechs, as decided by a panel of experts and analysts. The award places Companjon at the forefront of industry leaders and investors.

Companjon, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, has experienced tremendous growth year-over-year since it was established in 2020. In the last year alone, the company launched its dynamic insurance products, signed new partnerships with major banking and mobility brands Erste Bank, Omio, and Carwiz, expanded the geographic footprint of their solutions to protect customers in the US and UK, and is on track to quadruple last year’s 33 million generated transactions. The dynamic insurance products, which utilize machine learning and artificial intelligence on consumer behavior to offer the right level of coverage at the right time for the right price, are an insurance industry first.

Companjon CEO, Matthias Naumann, said: “We are delighted to once again be recognized as one of the world’s most innovative insurtechs with our fourth consecutive inclusion on the InsurTech100 list. The 2024 recognition is particularly rewarding as we round out a banner year for our business with the introduction of boundary-breaking dynamic solutions, expansion into new geographies, and collaboration with more big, leading brands. Companjon’s success can be attributed, with thanks, to our business partners, who also endeavor to go where none have gone before, and our incredibly diverse and talented team.”

FinTech Global CEO, Richard Sachar, said: “We congratulate Companjon on its fourth consecutive appearance in our InsurTech100 list. We have had the pleasure of watching Companjon achieve proof of concept in its earliest days and emerge as one of today’s leaders in the insurtech space. We applaud Companjon’s contribution to transforming the insurance industry, particularly with its dynamic insurance products launched earlier this year. We look forward to seeing what the next year has in store for them.”

Companjon seeks to change the way people think about insurance. The company has implemented a variety of fully digital and frictionless insurtech products with leading, globally recognized brands in the travel, mobility, live events and entertainment, and fintech sectors. Its unparalleled end-to-end solutions, which include the unique ability to serve as its own underwriter and risk carrier, delight their business partners’ customers with protection that provides the ultimate in flexibility and convenience across 32 countries in Europe and North America.

About Companjon

Companjon is a leading B2B2C insurtech start-up specializing in fully digital, AI-driven embedded insurance. Its modern, end-to-end insurance solutions enable companies to delight their customers and drive more business value from stronger brand loyalty and new ancillary revenue opportunities. Companjon designs, builds, and underwrites its dynamic solutions on a 100% cloud-based platform capable of issuing 32,000 policies per second, integrating API gateways easily, and leveraging the latest advanced technology. It has been recognized as one of the World’s Top Insurtech Companies 2024 by CNBC and one of the world’s most innovative insurtechs by FinTech Global for four consecutive years (2021-2024).

Companjon seeks to change the way people think about insurance by creating seamless and positive experiences when things don’t go as planned: being right there when ‘life’ happens. The company is registered in Ireland and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

www.companjon.com