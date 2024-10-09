Eli Electric Vehicles Named “Startup of the Year” by AutoTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eli Electric Vehicles (Eli), an electric vehicle company carving out a new category of high-tech, efficient and sustainable micro-EVs, today announced that it has been honored by receiving the "Startup of the Year" award in the fifth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. Eli represents the next generation of personal vehicles intended to make daily short trips simpler, fun and more convenient.



The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards recognizes the most innovative companies, technologies and products in the automotive and transportation industries. This year, the award program attracted thousands of nominations from around the globe, honoring leaders across various categories, including Electric Vehicles, Industry Leadership and Fleet Management Solutions, to promote advancements in transportation technology.

Eli redefines daily mobility with its compact micro-EV, the Eli ZERO . Its innovative, award-winning design is made for the city, not the other way around, making daily commutes easier and more enjoyable while curbing congestion and emissions. Eli’s vehicles seamlessly blend the comfort of a car with the convenience of a two-wheel vehicle, offering a fully enclosed design, heating and cooling air conditioning, an optional Sony infotainment system and a long list of automotive features—all in a compact design that is more practical and affordable than a traditional car.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Marcus Li, CEO and founder of Eli Electric Vehicles. Our flagship vehicle, the Eli ZERO, is designed to change the way people interact with their communities and urban settings, making transportation simpler and more accessible. This award not only validates our mission of reducing traffic congestion and CO2 emissions but also inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in sustainable transportation.”

Eli recently opened reservations for its highly anticipated Eli ZERO in the US. The vehicle will enter the US market with upgraded features including an increased range of up to 90 miles, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic parking brake (EPB) and more. Eli’s expansion into the US is built on its success in Europe and French Polynesia, where hundreds of vehicles have already been sold.

Reserve your Eli ZERO today at https://eli.world/reserve .

About Eli Electric Vehicles

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Eli Electric Vehicles is a crowdfunded company with thousands of early-stage investors. Eli is redefining daily mobility to make cities more livable and equitable with its compact, efficient and affordable micro-EVs. Seamlessly blending the agility of two-wheel transport with the comfort of four-wheel cars, its vehicles simplify each journey while reducing traffic congestion and CO2 emissions. Eli’s flagship model, the Eli ZERO, has garnered awards for its innovative design, advanced automotive technology, and premium features, all packaged into a small footprint for easy driving and parking. Eli's micro-EVs cater to a diverse range of use cases, from urban and suburban commuting to rental services, leisure activities and corporate or public fleet usage. For more information, visit www.eli.world .