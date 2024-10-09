Numerica Corporation Announces the Launch of Spark - A New Generation of Hemispheric Radar for C-UAS and APS

Fort Collins, CO, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerica Corporation, a market leader in air and missile defense, today announced the introduction of the company’s new multi-mission sensing platform, Spark radar. Spark is a wideband hemispheric radar that provides sensing for Active Protection Systems (APS), short-range air defense (SHORAD) and counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (C-UAS) in a single, combined package. Spark enhances military vehicle defenses against a wide variety of airborne threats and is uniquely equipped to address short-range RPGs, ATGMs, other high-speed kinetic vehicle threats, and hostile uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) inclusive of one-way attack (OWA) drones, first-person view (FPV) aircraft and top-attack threats.

Designed with modern threats in mind, Spark radar leverages wideband phased array technology, advanced on-radar software and accelerated computing to improve detection, targeting and automation capabilities. Spark provides true hemispheric sensor coverage, including 90-degree overhead detection, crucial for countering top-attack vehicle threats that defeat traditional defenses. The advanced technology in Spark enables the radar to provide the high-precision fire control quality tracks needed to support autonomous, next generation kinetic and non-kinetic threat engagement. Spark ensures military forces stay ahead of challenges in today’s fast-changing threat landscape.

Key Spark benefits include:

Highest precision detection and tracking in APS radar market

Exceptional performance to cost ratio for C-UAS and SHORAD

Support for next generation autonomous soft and hard-kill effectors

Extended detection range for improved reaction time

Enhanced situational awareness from all directions, inclusive of 90-degree overhead protection

Simple to mount, integrate and maintain line-replaceable units

Designed and manufactured in the U.S.A. by a U.S.-owned and operated defense partner

“Spark radar is game changing because it covers multiple missions within a single capability. Spark’s advanced on-radar software and accelerated processing capabilities deliver unmatched tracking precision at extended ranges,” said Jeff Poore, president of Numerica. “In an era where threats never stop evolving, Spark provides a software defined, high-performance solution that meets the demands of modern vehicle protection and short-range air defense applications – at a price point that enables broad deployment.”

For more information about the Spark radar, please visit https://numerica.us/spark-radar/.

Product specifications, pricing and availability information is available upon request. For inquiries, please contact james.holt@numerica.us.

Numerica will showcase the Spark radar at the 2024 AUSA Annual Meeting & Exposition, taking place from October 14-16 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

About Numerica

Founded in 1996, Numerica focuses on creating innovative solutions to the most pressing technical challenges faced by customers in the areas of air defense and missile defense. As a non-traditional small business defense contractor, Numerica is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo. with a talented team of research scientists and engineers who tackle data science problems by developing advanced algorithms to power mission-critical national security software. With over 25 years of developing state-of-the-art technologies, Numerica’s innovations have been deployed around the world to integrate networks, fuse data, precisely track targets, and quantify uncertainty. Learn more at www.numerica.us.

Follow Numerica on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NumericaCorporation

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/numerica-corporation/

###

Attachment