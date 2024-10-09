Summary of Bigbank AS Webinar Introducing the Public Subordinated Bond Offering

On 9 October 2024, Bigbank AS held a webinar introducing the public offering of Bigbank AS subordinated bonds in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.



In the webinar, Bigbank AS management board members Martin Länts and Argo Kiltsmann presented an overview of Bigbank AS group, including the group's business results, plans, and the terms and conditions of the public offering of subordinated bonds.



Bigbank AS would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available at https://youtu.be/d8GGIAA2xU0 .



Additional information about the public subordinated bond offering can also be found at https://investor.bigbank.eu .



Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is an Estonian capital-based bank specialising in loans and deposits for private and business customers. In addition to operations in Estonia, the bank has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, and Bulgaria and offers its products on a cross-border basis in Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. Bigbank’s total assets exceed 2.5 billion euros.



Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee