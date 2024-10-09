SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of the October 15, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Filed on Behalf of Symbotic Inc. (SYM), Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX), PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD), and Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) Shareholders

ATLANTA, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the October 15, 2024 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the following class action lawsuits.



S ymbotic Inc.

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Symbotic Inc. (“Symbotic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYM). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected earnings outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations, which caused shareholders to purchase Symbotic’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

Ardelyx, Inc .

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed Ardelyx, Inc. (“Ardelyx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARDX). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants indicated that Ardelyx would apply to include its product, XPHOZAH, in the Transitional Drug Add-on Payment Adjustment (“TDAPA”) when, in fact, Ardelyx had not yet reached a firm decision concerning whether or not to apply to include XPHOZAH in TDAPA, and could not, in fact, decide whether or not to submit such an application to CMS until after Defendants first reviewed CMS’s proposed Calendar Year 2025 ESRD PPS rule, which was only issued on June 27, 2024. The price of Ardelyx’s stock fell following the news.

PPD Holdings Inc.

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) f/k/a Pinduoduo Inc. The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) PDD’s applications contained malware, which was designed to obtain user data without the user’s consent, including reading private text messages; (2) PDD has no meaningful system to prevent goods made by forced labor from being sold on its platform, and has openly sold banned products on its Temu platform; and (3) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of legal and political scrutiny.

Sprinklr, Inc.

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Sprinklr, Inc. (“Sprinklr” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CXM). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations, which collectively caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Sprinklr’s securities at artificially inflated prices.

