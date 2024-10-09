Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (“Live Oak”) (NYSE: LOB) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2024 financial results after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.



In conjunction with this announcement, Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results and business outlook on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be accessible by telephone and webcast using Conference ID: 04478. A supplementary slide presentation will be posted to the website prior to the event, and a replay will be available for 12 months following the event.

The conference call details are as follows:

Live Telephone Dial-In

U.S.: 800.549.8228

International: +1 646.564.2877

Pass Code: None Required

Live Webcast Log-In

Webcast Link: investor.liveoakbank.com

Registration: Name and Email Required

Multi-Factor Code: Provided After Registration

