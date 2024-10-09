HII is Awarded $75 Million Contract to Support U.S. Navy Integrated Training Systems

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a $75 million task order to provide systems engineering support for integrated training systems used onboard ships to enhance combat preparedness for sailors.

Under the Integrated Training Systems—Systems Engineering task order, administered by the U.S. Navy Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity, the HII team will create interfaces between live, virtual and constructive (LVC) networks and combat systems like the Aegis integrated naval weapons system, enabling sailors to train while at their shipboard weapons systems console. The team will also conduct modeling and simulation in support of testing and readiness exercise performance and assessment.

“Whether a ship is underway or pierside, sailors will be able to train, replicating exactly what they would see and encounter in a combat situation,” said Andy Green, executive vice president of HII and president of Mission Technologies. “We look forward to continuing this important work for the Navy, ensuring our sailors are mission ready for any challenge they may face.”

HII has performed similar work for the U.S. Navy for two decades. The work will be done in Virginia Beach, Va.

Through HII’s training capabilities, customers can connect live environments with virtual platforms and simulated (constructive) threats to prepare trainees via integrated, real-world scenarios before they’re ever in harm’s way. The result is a modern approach to U.S. military training that delivers the advantage for the nation.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world. As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

