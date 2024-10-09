CIRRO Fulfillment partners with SPS Commerce to strengthen e-commerce integration

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO Fulfillment, a leading global e-commerce fulfillment provider, has announced the integration of SPS Commerce services into its operations. This partnership underscores CIRRO Fulfillment’s dedication to enhancing its service capabilities, increasing supply chain efficiency, and improving customer satisfaction.

In response to the growing need for faster and more accurate integration solutions in the dynamic e-commerce sector, CIRRO Fulfillment has partnered with SPS Commerce to automate Electronic Data Interchange (EDI). This automation will facilitate the exchange of essential business documents such as purchase orders, shipping acknowledgments, and inventory data, streamlining communication with clients. Additionally, the integration will enable CIRRO Fulfillment to support a wider range of shopping platforms, financial systems, ERPs, and other critical e-commerce technologies.

This EDI integration will foster stronger collaboration with trading partners, expedite client onboarding, and offer seamless data sharing. Clients will benefit from faster order processing, improved inventory management, and real-time updates. Enhanced transparency will help clients maintain optimal stock levels, reduce the risk of overstocking, and boost customer satisfaction. Moreover, by minimizing labor costs and reducing errors, the EDI services will drive significant operational savings for both CIRRO Fulfillment and its clients.

“We’re excited to partner with SPS Commerce to bring EDI services into our fulfillment operations,” said Hong Li, Global Head of Sales at CIRRO Fulfillment. “This integration is a key step in our mission to provide exceptional service and efficiency to our clients. It allows us to remain agile and responsive to the growing demands of the e-commerce industry. As we continue to innovate and refine our fulfillment solutions, this partnership marks a major milestone in enhancing our operational capabilities.”

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service, and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. For more information, visit www.spscommerce.com.

About CIRRO Fulfillment

CIRRO Fulfillment is a global leader in e-commerce fulfillment, providing advanced, scalable solutions for D2C and omnichannel businesses. With over 17 million square feet of warehousing space and cutting-edge technology, CIRRO Fulfillment delivers seamless, reliable, cost-effective logistics and fulfillment services worldwide.

