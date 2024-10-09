XML Financial Group Named to Forbes 2024 Top RIA Firms List

BETHESDA, MD, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XML Financial Group (“XML”), an independent wealth and investment management firm with offices in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Colorado, is pleased to announce the firm has been named to the Forbes/SHOOK America's Top RIA Firms list for 2024, ranking at No. 109.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by Forbes and SHOOK as one of the top RIA firms in the country for another year,” said Brett Bernstein, CEO and Co-founder of XML. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us to help them achieve their financial goals.”

The Forbes 2024 Top RIA Firms List, developed by SHOOK Research, highlights the top 250 registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the U.S. This prestigious ranking evaluates firms based on qualitative and quantitative factors, including revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, and industry experience. The selection process involves in-depth interviews with firm leadership and staff, emphasizing growth and dedication to client service.

Now in its third year, the Forbes Top RIA list serves as a benchmark for assessing advisory firms across the nation. This year’s evaluation included over 46,200 nominations and 21,400 telephone interviews, with thorough reviews of thousands of RIAs through in-person or virtual meetings. More than 25,000 firms were invited to participate, underscoring the list's significance. For detailed methodology, please refer to the full methodology here.

XML Financial Group did not pay a fee to be included on the published list.

###

About XML Financial Group

XML Financial Group (“XML”) is an independent wealth and investment management firm, with an affiliated broker-dealer, XML Securities, member FINRA/SIPC. Our professionals service approximately $4 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, XML offers a suite of wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals, businesses and families located across the country. For more information about XML, please visit www.xmlfg.com.