Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Now Open in Prosper, Texas

PROSPER, Texas, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Wandering Creek at Brookhollow , is now open in Prosper, Texas. This exclusive community features two distinct collections of single-family homes with exceptional architectural designs and luxurious finishes.



Wandering Creek at Brookhollow offers a selection of single-family home designs ranging from 3,600 to over 6,000 square feet of luxury living space. Toll Brothers will offer two collections of homes – the Executive Collection offering 74-foot wide home sites and the Estate Collection offering 84-foot wide home sites. The Executive Collection will feature homes with 3,600 to 5,100+ square feet, 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 4.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages. While homes in the Estate Collection will range from 3,900 to 6,000+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. Executive homes are priced from $1 million and Estate homes from $1.2 million.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Our new Wandering Creek at Brookhollow community provides residents with the perfect blend of luxury and convenience in a great school district within the highly desirable area of Prosper,” said Jay Saunders, Toll Brothers Division President in Dallas. “With expansive floor plans and unrivaled personalization options, this community will redefine luxury living for home buyers looking for a new home in Prosper.”

Located within the highly regarded Prosper Independent School District, children living in the community may attend Cockrell Elementary, Rogers Middle School, and Walnut Grove High School. The community’s ideal location offers quick access to major employers, commuter routes, shopping, dining, and entertainment in both Prosper and Frisco.

Prospective home buyers interested in learning more about Wandering Creek at Brookhollow by Toll Brothers can call (855) 289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/DFW .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

