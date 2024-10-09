Avista dispatches crews to assist Florida Power & Light with restoration efforts

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Avista today sent three, five-member line crews and other personnel to Lake City, Florida to assist in electrical distribution infrastructure repairs as Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall.



Avista is a member of the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Western Region Mutual Assistance Group (WRMAG) which is one of seven mutual assistance groups in the United States. The Avista crews are among several other regional utilities that have been deployed to assist in the volunteer mutual aid effort.

Two Avista crews from Spokane and one crew from Coeur d’Alene will travel more than 2,600 miles to Lake City, Florida.

The 12-vehicle, 19-person convoy left Avista’s Coeur d’Alene office at approximately 7:00 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Lake City, Florida within 4-5 days. They will join numerous other utilities from across the country that are also supporting Hurricane restoration efforts. The return date for the crews has not yet been determined.

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the hurricanes,” said Heather Rosentrater, President and Chief Operating Officer. “In times of disaster, the unity among utilities is truly inspiring. We’re honored to be part of this mutual assistance effort, dedicated to restoring power swiftly and safely to those impacted. Having experienced devastating storms in our own service area, we understand the importance of support from fellow utilities. Now, it’s our turn to extend that same support.”

About Avista Utilities

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. We provide energy services and electricity to 418,000 customers and natural gas to 382,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. Avista Utilities is an operating division of Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA). For more information, please visit www.myavista.com.

The Avista logo is a trademark of Avista Corporation. SOURCE: Avista Corporation

