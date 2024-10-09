Normalyze Recognized as a 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendor for Data Security in the AI Era

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Normalyze, the pioneer of Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) solutions, today announced its recognition as a Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Cool Vendors™ in Data Security. We believe the recognition highlights Normalyze’s innovative approach to securing data pipelines linked to Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, Microsoft 365 CoPilot, and Amazon Bedrock, addressing the unique risks of AI-driven environments.



The report¹, which is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products, and services stated, “Security and risk management (SRM) leaders lack control over data exposed to AI, whether integrated into business applications or custom-built.” The report further stated, “Easy-to-use security controls that allow SRM leaders to continuously control and monitor data access and security without professional services engagements are in high demand as organizations want to avoid undue complexity and overhead.” Additionally, “Several startup vendors are offering products designed to eliminate data oversharing and enforce strict control and monitoring of data access.”

The rise of generative AI use in enterprise companies presents unprecedented challenges. According to a recent report by PwC, 35% of organizations are already deploying AI in their businesses, and the global AI market is expected to reach $190.61 billion by 2025. With AI adoption accelerating, the risk of exposing sensitive data through LLMs continues to grow.

As AI projects continue to expand, organizations are realizing that DSPM is the foundational step to confidently saying "yes" to AI. Many businesses find themselves stalling or pulling the plug entirely on AI initiatives if they fail to address data security issues first, underscoring the critical role DSPM plays in unlocking AI’s full potential.

"Implementing Normalyze has been a powerful move, providing the tools and insights needed to establish and elevate data protection controls right from the start. It gives us a crystal-clear understanding of where our data resides, enabling us to put in place essential measures like data integrity checks and access controls, ensuring the AI environments we implement are secure and compliant," said Randolph Barr, CISO for BioRender. "For organizations eager to strengthen their data controls in preparation for AI projects, Normalyze DSPM enables them to build their data security foundation and continuously refine data protection strategies as AI adoption grows. It’s not just about preparing for AI—it’s about enabling the entire security ecosystem to be ready and achieving full visibility around the data going into these models."

Normalyze is leading the DSPM market with both AI-driven capabilities within our platform and solutions specifically designed to address AI use cases in customer environments. Regardless of the maturity of those use cases, the Normalyze platform is built to support teams as they grow and evolve their AI sophistication.

Amer Deeba, Co-founder and CEO of Normalyze, expressed his excitement about the recognition: “We are thrilled to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor. The rapid adoption of AI is directly linked to the vast amounts of data now available that is reshaping the way cybersecurity teams approach data security. At Normalyze, we are dedicated to helping customers address these new challenges, and this acknowledgment is a testament to the work we’re doing to secure data in AI-driven environments. As AI adoption surges, DSPM becomes a foundational technology that enables organizations to safeguard their sensitive data in hybrid cloud environments while fully leveraging the power of AI.”

Normalyze’s DSPM platform scans multi cloud infrastructures for known and shadow data stores, mapping AI data pipelines and identifying the risks of LLM access to sensitive information. This proactive approach allows organizations to protect data from unauthorized access, data poisoning, and other emerging threats as AI technologies evolve.

For the full report, click here .

¹Gartner, Cool Vendors in Data Security, Joerg Fritsch, Brian Lowans, Anthony Carpino, Andrew Bales, 3 October 2024.

Normalyze is the pioneer in Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), enabling organizations to effectively secure data at scale across SaaS, PaaS, public or multi-cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments. Normalyze fills the security gaps created by complex data landscapes, data lakes, shadow data and Generative AI by accurately and quickly discovering, classifying and visualizing the total data attack surface. With Normalyze, data and security teams can quantify risks and prioritize remediation plans to prevent data breaches, enforce least privilege access to sensitive data, optimize data storage and leverage AI for business.

Founded by industry veterans Ravi Ithal and Amer Deeba, and backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Battery Ventures, Normalyze holds 14 patents in data security and is used by global organizations including Albertsons, Snowflake, Informatica and many others.

For more information, please visit normalyze.ai.

