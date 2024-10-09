Bybit Announces 24-hour Flash Airdrop: New 100,000 USDT Prize Pool for WSOT 2024 Participants

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is keeping the surprises coming for participants of the world’s longest-running crypto trading competition, the World Series of Trading (WSOT) 2024. For 24 hours until 9:30AM UTC on Oct. 10, Bybit WSOT participants can join in to unlock a 100,000 USDT prize pool for one time only.

In addition to various winning tracks and mechanisms and a total prize pool of 10,000,000 USDT, the flash airdrop event provides opportunities for new and existing users. Users who have yet to test their trading skills may register for WSOT 2024, and existing participants can also elevate their rewards experience by simply opening one or more subaccount(s) and joining any squad with the new subaccount(s).

“WSOT is about camaraderie, sharing the joy of crypto trading and becoming better traders together. We want more people to access more rewards and enjoy the thrills of riding the crypto waves. This year’s participants can expect fun events and benefits throughout the journey and to explore the forefront of innovation in crypto, DeFi and Web3 with us. WSOT is open to everyone and anyone of all levels and capital sizes in crypto trading, and Bybit is committed to continuously elevating the experience and helping them unlock the ultimate prize,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

WSOT: A Pioneering Trading Competition

WSOT was the original and longest-running global crypto competition, inspired by professional games competing on merit and skills. It set out to challenge the early stereotypes and misconceptions of crypto trading and set a standard in competitive trading.

Over the years, WSOT has attracted many skilled traders and leaders in the industry. Two days into the registration period, over 40,000 participants in the WSOT community have already unlocked over 40% of the total 10,000,000 prize pool.

Readers can follow WSOT 2024 and race to unlock the 100,000 prize pool in the next 24 hours: A Chance to Boost WSOT Rewards With an Extra 100,000 USDT Limited-Time Airdrop

