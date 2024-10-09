BLOOM FRESH™ Expands Breeding Portfolio to Blueberries

LIMA, Peru, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLOOM FRESH™, one of the world leading fruit-breeding organisations, announces the acquisition of the Inka’s Berries breeding program, further expanding its global footprint in the development of innovative, high-quality fruit varieties. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in the BLOOM FRESH™ commitment to secure a tastier, healthier and more sustainable future, through the power of natural breeding, for growers, consumers and the planet.



Inka’s Berries, founded in Peru, is a blueberry breeding program responsible for creating premium varieties such as Abril Blue+ and Alessia Blue+ together with an extensive pipeline of new blueberry selections in development that can play a major role in the future of food security. Their no-chill requirements, give them adaptability to diverse growing conditions. As well as operating and growing in the lead market of Peru, the Inka’s Berries varieties have already begun to expand to countries in South America, Europe and Africa, with great potential for further growth of the blueberry market. This acquisition will allow BLOOM FRESH™ to leverage its global scale in table grapes and cherries breeding to expand on this market growth and unlock the potential of these varieties worldwide.

Josep Estiarte, CEO of BLOOM FRESH™, commented on the acquisition: “Inka’s Berries breeding program is unique in its ability to cultivate blueberries in new regions and geographies, and we are thrilled to bring their expertise and groundbreaking varieties into the BLOOM FRESH™ family. Together, we will continue our mission to drive sustainability and innovation in fruit breeding, offering growers and consumers around the world the highest quality fruit varieties.”

Carlos Gereda Cornejo, Founder & Chairman of Inka’s Berries added, “As the original no-chill blueberry breeding programme in Peru, Inka’s Berries varieties are uniquely positioned to transform the presence of blueberries in Peru and around the world. We are very proud of what we have achieved to introduce this amazing breeding programme to the world. We feel that now is the perfect time to partner with a forward-thinking company like BLOOM FRESH™ to expand the footprint and accelerate the impact of our blueberry programme worldwide.”

BLOOM FRESH™ is recognized for its world-class breeding programmes in table grapes, cherries, raisins and now blueberries. The company is dedicated to development of new fruit varieties using natural breeding techniques, developing disease-resistant, climate change resilient and flavourful fruit varieties that enhance the consumer experience while promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

The acquisition strengthens the BLOOM FRESH™ ambition of increasing fruit consumption worldwide by offering premium, high-quality varieties that can be grown in diverse climates. This move also aligns with the company’s sustainability goals, focusing on providing innovative solutions to some of the major challenges facing the fruit industry such as climate change and food waste.

Alvaro Muñoz, CEO of AMFRESH™ Group, the majority stakeholder and primary owner of BLOOM FRESH™, stated, “I take great pride in the journey we are on at AMFRESH™, driven by the passion and ingenuity of our genetic teams who are constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible. The integration of Inka's Berries into the BLOOM FRESH™ portfolio is a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability. These unprecedented no-chill blueberry varieties offer a glimpse of the future—where agriculture can adapt and thrive even in the most challenging climates. BLOOM FRESH™ is booming with promise, rapidly establishing itself as a powerhouse in varietal innovation, and we are excited to expand our grower base and scale partnerships with retailers worldwide. We are dedicated to empowering our teams, respecting and acting as true stewards of nature, and advancing with operational excellence. With every step, we continue to nurture the next generation of talent, building a future where fresh, healthy, and sustainable food is accessible to all.”

Carl Johan Renström, Partner in EQT Future's Advisory Team, an investor in BLOOM FRESH™, shares his perspective: “We are deeply impressed by what Carlos and his team have accomplished. They have pioneered blueberry varietal development in Peru and built a truly unique no-chill breeding program. With BLOOM FRESH™'s global scale and expertise, the leading no-chill varieties will become accessible to growers, retailers and consumers worldwide at an accelerated pace.”

About BLOOM FRESH™:

BLOOM FRESH™ is one of the world's largest premium fruit-breeding companies and a global leader in fruit innovation. BLOOM FRESH™ stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainability. With 45 years of combined experience, BLOOM FRESH™ uses natural breeding techniques to develop new table grape, raisin, and cherry varieties for customers worldwide. BLOOM FRESH™ will advance the produce industry by bringing forward varieties with improved eating characteristics and long-term sustainable crop production for growers. BLOOM FRESH™ stands at the forefront of creating a healthier, tasteful, and sustainable future for growers and consumers worldwide.

For further information, please contact: Bloom Fresh International communications@bloomfreshglobal.com | https://bloomfreshglobal.com

About AMFRESH™ Group:

AMFRESH™ Group is a global fresh food company focused on spearheading varietal innovation, agriscience, extensive farming, and global commercialization of Citrus, Table Grapes, Cherries, Tropical & Superfoods, Berries, Apples, Pears, Freshly Squeezed Juices, and Flowers at scale. Equipped with over 90 years of expertise, AMFRESH Group is privately held, present in over 60 countries, and employs 10,000 individuals with a passion and commitment to innovate. Operating as an end-to-end vertically integrated model, AMFRESH serves the world’s top retailers, consistently delivering fresh, sustainable, and innovative fresh goods that shapes the future of food. For more information, please visit www.amfresh.com.

About EQT:

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 242 billion in total assets under management (EUR 132 billion in fee-generating assets under management), within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

About Inka's Berries Global Genetics & Growers:

We are a pioneering company in the research and development of berries in Peru. Our strategic strength lies in the constant innovation and improvement in the genetics of our portfolio, supported by the vertical integration of our value chain, from the laboratory to the supermarkets of the world. Our two business divisions, Genetics and Growers, are perfectly linked in order to have berries that satisfy the varied global demand. Inka's Berries aims to become a world-class player, combining its position as a leading company in genetics development with its commercial expansion as a global producer and supplier of fresh blueberries throughout the year.

Inka's Berries contacto@inkasberries.com.pe | www.inkasberries.com.pe

