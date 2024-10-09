Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Michael Anthony Guarino, Esq., CRCM as Senior Vice President

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce that Michael Anthony Guarino, Esq. has joined the Bank as a Senior Vice President, Attorney.



Working out of the Bank’s Headquarters in Bedminster, New Jersey and its new location at 300 Park Avenue, New York City, Mr. Guarino is primarily responsible for responding to all legal issues arising out of the Company’s New York office, in addition to working with the Bank’s General Counsel in providing support and advice to the Bank’s executive and leadership teams on all matters of law and policy.

An accomplished and seasoned corporate attorney, Mr. Guarino has over 25 years of experience in financial services, including legal, regulatory risk assessment and compliance management, fraud and AML investigations, and vendor management/contract review with evolving risk. He most recently served as Senior Vice President and Senior Counsel at Metropolitan Commercial Bank. Prior to that as Compliance Officer & Risk/Counsel Risk Assessment at Israel Discount Bank of New York where he held roles as Compliance Officer & Counsel/Risk Assessment/Quality Control/ and Legal Counsel. Additional roles included Assistant Counsel/Vice President & Regulatory Compliance Manager, First Fidelity, First Union Bank and Assistant Treasurer, Legal Liaison/Risk Manager, International Trade Products Department, and Legal Investigator/Analyst at Chase Manhattan Bank, New York, NY.

Michael earned his Bachelor of Arts in Spanish, Political Science and Pre-Law from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, along with a summer studies program in Valencia, Spain. He obtained his Juris Doctor from the Seton Hall Law School, with a concentration in Banking, UCC Business, Trusts and International Law. Michael is a member of both the New Jersey and New York Bars and holds certifications as a Certified Compliance Manager (ICB), and Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM). In addition to his studies in Spanish, Michael has a working knowledge of Italian.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $11.5 billion as of June 30, 2024. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that offers a client-centric approach to banking, providing high-quality products along with customized and innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions. Peapack Private, a division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

