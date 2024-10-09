Williams Jones Wealth Management Named to Forbes 2024 America’s Top RIA Firms List

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wealth management firm with offices in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, has been named as one of Forbes 2024 Top RIA Firms. The Forbes ranking of America’s Top RIA Firms aims to highlight the nation's best financial advisors and is intended to help investors choose the right financial advisor. Williams Jones is ranked No. 73 out of the 250 Firms ranked by Forbes. Williams Jones offers a wide range of services, including investment management, financial planning, retirement planning, estate planning, and philanthropic guidance.

Forbes rankings are based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: a measure of each firm’s best practices, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations and quantitative criteria, including assets under management and revenues. To view the complete list, please visit Forbes America’s Top RIA Firms.

About Williams Jones Wealth Management

Williams Jones Wealth Management, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 1988. Third-party rankings should not be considered a guarantee of future results. No fee was required for participation. This material is provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing involves the risk of loss that clients must be prepared to bear. For more information about the firm, please visit williamsjones.com.