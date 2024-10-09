The Hidden Crisis of Energy Inaccessibility: Cenergy Solutions Calls for Sustainability

Maple Valley, Washington, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In many communities around the world, the reliance on solid fuels, such as wood, coal, and even dung, for cooking and heating remains a sad reality. While the global conversation increasingly focuses on climate change, the humanitarian implications of this energy crisis are often overlooked. Families are caught in a cycle of poverty, respiratory diseases, and environmental degradation, creating a pressing need for innovative solutions. Renewable natural resources pioneer Cenergy Solutions is committed to changing this narrative. Their approach goes beyond mere profit; it’s to create sustainable, impactful change. Founder and CEO Gary Fanger asserts, “We want to make a difference in the lives of these communities.”

Globally, the dependence on solid fuels is a tragic norm. For many, there is no other option, whether due to financial limitations, lack of infrastructure, or both. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 2.3 billion people – almost a third of the world’s population – still rely on these harmful fuels for daily energy needs, leading to the deaths of over 4 million people annually from diseases directly linked to indoor air pollution, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, and lung cancer.

The problem goes deeper than just health. The widespread use of solid fuels perpetuates environmental degradation as communities continue to cut down forests for firewood. This accelerates deforestation, leading to habitat loss and an increase in carbon dioxide emissions. The global focus on mitigating climate change frequently highlights large-scale industrial pollution, but the damage caused by everyday household activities in underprivileged communities often goes unnoticed, despite the stark consequences for human lives.



According to estimates, over 27 billion cubic meters of biogas are flared or vented each year. The World Bank reports that over 150 billion cubic meters of gasses are flared from oil wells annually. These statistics, while alarming, barely scratch the surface of the true cost of energy inaccessibility. Families face unimaginable hardships, as mothers and children often spend hours each day collecting firewood, exposing themselves to harm, and forgoing educational and economic opportunities. The air they breathe in their homes is often far more polluted than the air outside, trapping them in a cycle of illness, poverty, and environmental damage. This cycle robs families of loved ones, reduces life expectancy, and limits opportunities for growth and prosperity.

In many cases, the inability to access clean, affordable energy is a financial problem. Traditional energy sources like LPG (liquified petroleum gas) and kerosene can be prohibitively expensive, especially for families living below the poverty line. In regions where solid fuels are abundant or free, the upfront cost of switching to cleaner alternatives can be impossible without assistance.

That is why Cenergy Solutions, a renewable natural resources company led by Gary Fanger, is on a mission of serving humans today and beyond. With a commitment to transforming energy access in underdeveloped and developing regions of the world, the company is determined to provide clean, sustainable alternatives to solid fuels.

Gary Fanger, founder and CEO of Cenergy Solutions, knows this issue intimately. His wife grew up in a community where access to electricity and clean water was non-existent. “Even today, in her village, many still cook with wood, and it’s heartbreaking to witness the health and financial struggles that come with it.” This personal connection drives Gary’s passion for helping communities like those his wife hails from.



The environmental consequences of solid fuel use are staggering. Burning biomass releases carbon dioxide - a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. In fact, the International Energy Agency estimates that the use of solid fuels accounts for nearly 20% of global CO2 emissions.

Cenergy Solutions aims to tackle this dual crisis of health and the environment by introducing renewable energy alternatives that are both sustainable and economically viable. Their innovative approach utilizes waste – both organic and animal waste – to produce biogas, which can be used for cooking and heating. This not only reduces harmful emissions but also provides a local source of energy that fosters independence.

The Cenergy model promotes a circular economy where communities can harness their waste to create energy. “Farmers can use their food and animal waste to produce biogas, which replaces the need for expensive, harmful fossil fuels,” the founder explains. The result is a self-sustaining cycle: cleaner cooking solutions lead to improved health, and the waste generated helps fertilize crops, ultimately enhancing food production.

This model is not just an environmental solution; it’s a lifeline for communities struggling to make ends meet. “Instead of paying exorbitant prices for fuel, families can utilize their local waste to produce energy, keeping more money in their pockets,” Gary emphasizes. “With reduced energy costs, they can redirect funds toward education and healthcare, leading to better overall quality of life.”

This passion for impact is deeply rooted in Gary’s personal experiences. He has seen firsthand the difference clean energy can make in communities. “I’ve been in villages where people are living week to week on the food they grow. When we bring biogas into these communities, they have more discretionary income to spend on education, healthcare, and things they otherwise couldn’t afford. That’s what motivates us – giving them a better life.”

The urgency of the situation cannot be overstated. However, change is possible, and a company like Cenergy Solutions is at the forefront of implementing these transformations. Their work not only addresses energy inaccessibility but also promotes a healthier, more sustainable future.

Investors looking to make a meaningful impact should consider the potential of Cenergy Solutions. “We’re offering a way to invest in communities that desperately need help, contributing to true humanitarian efforts,” Gary explains. While it takes a long time to make these changes, Gary, steering Cenergy Solutions at its greatest speed, hopes to make a difference—a real difference, one community at a time.

