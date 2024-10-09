Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation annual gala celebrates the rich cultural amenities of the Loop

CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago Loop Alliance is pleased to announce the Chic Chicago Celebration gathered over 400 key Loop stakeholders and supporters for a glamourous evening honoring the work of the Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation.

The Chic Chicago Celebration gala took place on Friday, Sept. 27 at the JW Marriott Chicago, featuring entertainment by the Don Cagen Orchestra. The annual event generated more than $231,000 to support Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation initiatives including Sundays on State, The Gateway and more.

“In typical fashion, our Chic Chicago fundraiser celebrated the impact of our arts and culture programming on the Loop’s rich cultural tapestry,” said Michael Edwards, President and CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance. “Support from diverse sectors, businesses and individuals drives the success of our efforts and fuels the Loop’s growth.”

Chic Chicago was presented by Pressure Washing Systems with support from Diamond Sponsors Streetplus and Yellowstone Landscape; Platinum Sponsor 360 Chicago; Gold Sponsors ABC7 Chicago/WLS Television Inc, Acadia Realty Trust, Bannerville, Broadway In Chicago, CIBC, CIRCLE Foundation, DL3 Realty L.P., Draper & Kramer, Hard Surface Finishers, JW Marriott Chicago, Millennium Garages/SP+ Corporation, Millennium Park Plaza, Mindworks: The Science of Thinking, Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel, The Auditorium, Willis Tower; and more.

About Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation

The Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation is a 501(c)(3) affiliate organization that pushes the limits of what a downtown can be for its residents, workers and visitors. The Foundation seeks to enrich the Loop's public spaces through artistic expression and free cultural programming. By building a connection between people and the places they share, the Chicago Loop Alliance Foundation hopes to create an inclusive downtown environment that fosters creativity and enhances the Loop's appeal to the people and businesses that are a part of it. For more information, please visit LoopChicago.com/Foundation.

