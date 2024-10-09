Keck Graduate Institute Ranked the #3 Master’s Program in the Nation for 2025

Claremont, CA, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keck Graduate Institute is one of the best places to get a master’s degree in the United States according to Intelligent.com’s recently released 2025 higher education rankings. The university ranked #3 in the Best Master’s Degree Programs of 2025 ranking, scoring 97.78 in the rankings criteria. KGI finished just behind Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Stanford University.

"The KGI community knows this is a special place dedicated to academic excellence, and we are proud that our world-class education and student outcomes have been recognized to be one of the best in the nation,” said President Mohamed Abousalem. “We will continue to elevate excellence together as we remain dedicated to developing the life science and healthcare leaders who will heal and uplift our communities.

KGI also ranked #42 in the nation for Best Master’s in Engineering Degree Programs of 2025 and #9 among universities in California.

Intelligent.com evaluated programs across a broad range of criteria, including academic quality, graduation rates, cost and return on investment (ROI), and student resources. Each program was scored on a proprietary scale of 0 to 100, drawing on trusted sources like the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard, U.S. News & World Report, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This rigorous evaluation ensures that only institutions and programs with a proven track record of academic excellence and strong student outcomes receive recognition.

ABOUT KECK GRADUATE INSTITUTE

Keck Graduate Institute, a member of The Claremont Colleges, is a recognized leader in biotech, life sciences, and healthcare education. As a global graduate school, KGI develops leaders who work to solve complex societal issues, provide community-based outreach that improves the quality of human life, and advance health and science technology. Learn more at www.kgi.edu.

ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM

At Intelligent.com, the mission is to provide better information for a better future. The platform delivers research-backed, high-quality content to help students make informed decisions on their educational and career paths. Guided by the principle "Jobs of Tomorrow Don’t Exist Today. We Will Map Your Path. We Will Guide You There," Intelligent.com equips students with the resources needed to navigate their academic journeys, offering tools like rankings, career guides, and internship databases. To learn more, visit https://www.intelligent.com.

