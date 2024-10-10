NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, LLC is issuing a statement on behalf of former Pfizer CEO Ian Read and former Pfizer CFO Frank D’Amelio: We have decided not to be involved in the efforts of Starboard Value regarding Pfizer. We are fully supportive of Pfizer Chairman & CEO Albert Bourla, senior management and the board, and we are confident that over time they will deliver shareholder value.
Statement From Former Pfizer CEO Ian Read and Former Pfizer CFO Frank D’Amelio Regarding Starboard Value
| Source: Ian Read and Frank D’Amelio, Former Pfizer Officers Ian Read and Frank D’Amelio, Former Pfizer Officers
