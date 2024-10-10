10th October 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 9th October 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 5,793 Lowest price per share (pence): 664.00 Highest price per share (pence): 671.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 667.6163

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,085,407 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,085,407 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 667.6163 5,793 664.00 671.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 09 October 2024 08:00:06 113 664.00 XLON 00303715682TRLO1 09 October 2024 13:50:23 125 670.00 XLON 00303836468TRLO1 09 October 2024 13:50:23 124 670.00 XLON 00303836469TRLO1 09 October 2024 13:50:23 193 667.00 XLON 00303836470TRLO1 09 October 2024 13:50:23 43 667.00 XLON 00303836471TRLO1 09 October 2024 14:07:35 106 666.00 XLON 00303836848TRLO1 09 October 2024 14:07:35 236 666.00 XLON 00303836849TRLO1 09 October 2024 14:07:35 12 666.00 XLON 00303836850TRLO1 09 October 2024 14:07:35 118 666.00 XLON 00303836851TRLO1 09 October 2024 14:07:36 161 667.00 XLON 00303836853TRLO1 09 October 2024 14:09:29 198 665.00 XLON 00303836902TRLO1 09 October 2024 14:09:29 74 665.00 XLON 00303836903TRLO1 09 October 2024 14:09:29 74 665.00 XLON 00303836904TRLO1 09 October 2024 14:13:10 115 666.00 XLON 00303837005TRLO1 09 October 2024 14:19:21 103 665.00 XLON 00303837319TRLO1 09 October 2024 14:42:00 11 665.00 XLON 00303838149TRLO1 09 October 2024 15:30:56 97 666.00 XLON 00303841035TRLO1 09 October 2024 15:30:56 147 666.00 XLON 00303841036TRLO1 09 October 2024 15:30:56 18 667.00 XLON 00303841037TRLO1 09 October 2024 15:36:36 100 666.00 XLON 00303841223TRLO1 09 October 2024 15:36:36 144 666.00 XLON 00303841224TRLO1 09 October 2024 15:36:36 128 667.00 XLON 00303841225TRLO1 09 October 2024 15:41:17 114 665.00 XLON 00303841399TRLO1 09 October 2024 15:41:17 230 665.00 XLON 00303841400TRLO1 09 October 2024 15:42:21 132 665.00 XLON 00303841477TRLO1 09 October 2024 15:42:21 219 665.00 XLON 00303841478TRLO1 09 October 2024 16:14:25 477 668.00 XLON 00303842698TRLO1 09 October 2024 16:14:25 290 669.00 XLON 00303842699TRLO1 09 October 2024 16:14:25 81 669.00 XLON 00303842700TRLO1 09 October 2024 16:14:25 340 669.00 XLON 00303842701TRLO1 09 October 2024 16:21:26 1,232 670.00 XLON 00303843150TRLO1 09 October 2024 16:22:25 114 671.00 XLON 00303843206TRLO1 09 October 2024 16:22:25 124 671.00 XLON 00303843207TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970