To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Company announcement no. 560

October 10th, 2024

MAJOR SHAREHOLDER, PURCHASE OF SHARES

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces that the company today has received pursuant to section 38 of the Capital Market Act and section 55 of the Danish Companies Act, where Mr. Klaus Zwisler notifies Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S ("Glunz & Jensen") that Mr. Klaus Zwisler has increased his shareholding in Glunz & Jensen by purchasing 2.994 shares in Glunz & Jensen at nominal DKK 20.



After the purchase, Mr. Klaus Zwisler owns a total of 184.562 shares, corresponding to 10,13 % of the total share capital and voting rights in Glunz & Jensen.





For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03