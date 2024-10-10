Water Purification Systems Market to hit USD 95.2 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Water Purification Systems Market size was valued at USD 53.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2032, propelled by escalating global demands for clean water and the urgent need for advanced water treatment technologies.

Heightened concerns over water quality and contamination are primary drivers for the surging demand for dependable purification solutions. With industrialization and urbanization introducing pollutants into water sources, there's an urgent need for advanced filtration systems to guarantee safe drinking water. Consequently, nations worldwide, both developed and developing, are channeling significant investments into water purification infrastructures to tackle these challenges and protect public health.

The overall water purification systems market is classified based on product, technology, end-use, distribution channel, and region.

The industry segments its products into POE-POU systems, filters, portable purifiers, central water purification systems, and others. Filters, commanding a market share of USD 22.1 billion in 2023, are projected to soar to USD 40.9 billion by 2032. Their versatility spans residential, commercial, and industrial domains, making them pivotal in enhancing water quality by eliminating contaminants like sediment, chlorine, and heavy metals. While POE systems treat water at the building's entry, POU systems cater to specific outlet needs. The surge in outdoor pursuits like camping and hiking has amplified the demand for portable water purifiers, vital for ensuring safe drinking water in remote locales.

Water purification systems market technologies include reverse osmosis, activated carbon filtration, ultraviolet (UV) purification, distillation, ion exchange, and others. Dominating the 2023 landscape, activated carbon technology captured a 36% market share and is poised for continued growth.

North America, with a water purification systems market valuation of approximately USD 14.2 billion in 2023, is on track to reach USD 25.7 billion by 2032. Stringent water quality regulations in North America, enforced by agencies like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Environment and Climate Change Canada, mandate regular testing and treatment to ensure safe drinking water. These regulations not only drive the adoption of advanced purification technologies for compliance but also emphasize the importance of enhancing water quality.

Major players in water purification systems market include 3M Company, Aquatech International LLC, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Culligan International Company, Danaher Corporation, Ecolab Inc., GE Water & Process Technologies, H2O Innovation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Pentair PLC, Pentair PLC, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, and Veolia Environnement S.A. among others.

