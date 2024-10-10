Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Forecast Report 2024: Technological Advancements, Increasing Prevalence of Vascular Diseases, Growing Awareness and Diagnosis Fueling the $18.47 Billion Industry

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Report, Forecast by Device Type, Country and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peripheral vascular devices market is expected to reach US$ 18.47 billion by 2032, up from US$ 12.10 Billion in 2023. This market is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate of 4.81% from 2024 to 2032.

A major factor in Peripheral Vascular Devices Market growth could be owed to the increased usage of these devices as well as possible future development for this technology that looks optimistic for the future of the business.

Peripheral vascular devices are gadgets used in the diagnosis and management of diseases of the blood vessels other than the heart and the brain. They assist doctors in treatment of vein and arterial problems of arms, legs and other extremities. Such devices are available in various forms, as distinct from each other as the problems which they solve concern the vascular system.



Peripheral vascular devices are of significant importance in the management and treatment of vascular diseases affecting veins and arteries other than the brain ones. These include stents, catheters and angioplasty balloons; which are used to address concerns such as; narrowed or blocked arteries, varicose veins, or chronic venous insufficiency. Augmenting blood circulation and avoiding blockage of blood vessels can help to relieve, mitigate and avoid emergence of complications and benefit patients' outcomes.

For example, stents are used to maintain patency of vessels by physically holding open vessels when they would otherwise be narrowed whereas catheters may be used to infuse drugs or for catheterizations. Peripheral vascular devices are significant in today's medical practice due to their precision in delivering gratifying treatments and mitigation of extreme vascular diseases.



Growth Drivers of the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market

Technological Advancements



The increasing demand for novel technologies in healthcare and the availability of innovative and improved products are key factors for growth in the peripheral vascular devices market. It has been made evident that bioresorbable stents, enhanced and advanced imaging, and less invasive methods have boosted the efficiency and safety of the devices.

Advancements ushered by the technologies optimize the output of devices, shorten the periods that patients spend in the recovery room or at home waiting to be discharged, and enhance their comfort throughout the recovery process. Novel technologies such as smart vascular devices that include sensors and real-time monitoring solutions for patients also contribute to market expansion due to its versatility and better approaches to the targeted treatment.



Increasing Prevalence of Vascular Diseases



The increase in number of cases of endovenous diseases such as peripheral artery disease or chronic venous insufficiency also fuels the demand for novel devices. Chronic diseases like DM, HTN, and Obesity on the rise due to factors such as the aging population, sedentary lifestyles and those with diabetes, hypertension. The rising need of the efficient treatment solutions and constantly developing range of the peripheral vascular diseases fuels the demand for the usage of the high-tech medical devices by the healthcare providers and will thus drive the enhancement of the concerned market.



Growing Awareness and Diagnosis



Peripheral vascular devices market is expanding due to increasing prevalence and better diagnostic profiles. There is a higher degree of public awareness, thus patients are getting access to healthcare when their vascular diseases are in their early stages. Technological advancement in different diagnostic methods-Both imaging and screening- allows doctors to diagnose diseases accurately and create unique and more effective treatment regimens. While peripheral vascular devices are helping buoy market expansion, those patients suffering from vascular health problems are also benefiting from these specialised gadgets.



North America Peripheral Vascular Devices Market



The North America peripheral vascular devices market has a significant share because of factors like developed health care sector, strong research and development portfolio, high health care spending, eminent companies in the market, and technological innovation. Moreover, government support and encouragement, growing vascular diseases awareness, and more implementation of the latest medical technologies are beneficial for the market's growth. America is especially remarkable for increasing product revelations, cooperation, and acquisitions like Siemens Healthineers' ACUSON AcuNav Volume 4D ICE Catheter in March 2022.



Peripheral Vascular Devices Company Recent Developments

In 2024, Cook Group launched its Slip-Cath Beacon Tip Hydrophilic Selective Catheter in the U.S. and Canada. This catheter is designed for vascular and nonvascular procedures, making it a versatile option for medical professionals.

In 2023, Abbott acquired Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI), a medical device company specializing in treating peripheral and coronary artery disease using an innovative atherectomy system. The deal was worth approximately USD 890 million.

In September 2022, Teleflex introduced a new Arrow Pressure Injectable Midline Catheters portfolio in the U.S. and Canada. These catheters are designed to address the line identification confusion that can arise while using the Arrowg+ard Blue Advance Midline and the traditional Arrow Midline, both of which come in single & double lumen options.

Company Analysis: Key Personnel, Company Overview, Sales Analysis, Product Portfolio, Recent Development & Strategies

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cook

Cordis Corporation

Edward Lifesciences

Medtronic

Volcano Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $12.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $18.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5 Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market



6 Market Share

6.1 By Device Type

6.2 By Countries



7 By Device Type

7.1 Peripheral Vascular Stents

7.2 Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheters

7.3 Peripheral Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Guidewires

7.4 Atherectomy Devices

7.5 Embolic Protection Devices

7.6 Inferior Vena Cava Filters

7.7 Other Device Types



8 By Country

8.1 North America

8.8.1 United States

8.8.2 Canada

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 United Kingdom

8.2.6 Netherlands

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 Malaysia

8.3.7 Indonesia

8.3.8 Israel

8.4 Latin America

8.4.1 Brazil

8.4.2 Mexico

8.4.3 Argentina

8.4.4 Colombia

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 South Africa

8.5.2 Saudi Arabia

8.5.3 UAE

8.6 Rest of World



9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9.1 Bargaining Power of Buyer

9.2 Bargaining Power of Supplier

9.3 Threat of New Entrants

9.4 Rivalry among Existing Competitors

9.5 Threat of Substitute Products



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Strength

10.2 Weakness

10.3 Opportunity

10.4 Threat

