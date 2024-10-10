Coco Park game built on Ton receives $800,000 in funding and has a strong user base

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This investment highlights Telegram’s growing appeal as a gateway for traditional gamers to explore the Web3 ecosystem.





Coco Park, a blockchain-gamefi integrated platform on TON, recently secured $800k in funding to expand its reach and refine its user experience. Project, a thriving segment of the broader gamefi ecosystem, has emerged as a key driver of user engagement. Within the vast $13 billion gamefi industry, investors see significant growth potential in the project's value proposition.





Coco Pets are the core characters in the game, navigating the map and performing various actions like laying eggs, farming, and participating in different game modes. Pets consist of three parts: Head, Body, and Wings with five levels of rarity included : Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic while NFT Cocos use the Mythic parts.

Since its launch, the game has attracted 700,000 players, with over 200,000 members on Telegram channel. More than 900 million COPA tokens have been earned and 250,000 pets have found their owners.

COPA - Native Token Utility

In-Game Purchases : COPA is the primary currency for buying items, upgrades, and exclusive content in CoCo Park.

: COPA is the primary currency for buying items, upgrades, and exclusive content in CoCo Park. Rewards and Incentives : Earn COPA by completing quests, participating in activities, and reaching milestones. Use COPA to further engage with the game or trade it on supported exchanges.

: Earn COPA by completing quests, participating in activities, and reaching milestones. Use COPA to further engage with the game or trade it on supported exchanges. Staking and Farming : Stake or farm COPA to earn more tokens. This offers opportunities for passive income and growing your token holdings.

: Stake or farm COPA to earn more tokens. This offers opportunities for passive income and growing your token holdings. Governance: COPA holders have a say in CoCo Park's future. Participate in decision-making on updates, development, and community governance through voting and meetings.

CoCo Park aims to create a gaming world with breakthrough game products, providing players with engaging and long-lasting experiences. Connecting blockchain users and traditional gamers, developing a non-inflationary model, and maintaining token balance. This will create a strong, loyal, and valuable community.

Coco Park is a platform integrated into Telegram with the blockchain technology of The Open Network (TON). Recently, the team secured $800,000 funding, a major milestone in its growth. The investment round was led by prominent blockchain investors. The acquired $800,000 funding will be allocated to further develop the product and expand its user base.

One of the main strengths of the project is its strong partnership network. Coco Park has partnered with Bitget, a major Tier 1 cryptocurrency exchange, to launch player engagement activities. This partnership will support Coco Park to benefit from the exchange's strong support for TON-based gaming projects. Moreover, there are other notable platforms such as Openpad, an AI-powered launchpad, Gafin platform web3 gaming and Gate Web3 Wallet, Techfarm Holding, GOATS, Pigs, Memecat, Ton Degen, GenesisWeb3, Crypto Japanese, Fightly, Catton, Piggy Piggy, PopLaunch, Cat Gold Miner...





Opening sale for the first and only NFT collection

After a long wait, Coco Park is thrilled to announce the launch of 8,888 unique Mythic Coco NFTs on October 16th. This is a one-time chance to own these exclusive digital artworks. Each Mythic Coco NFT features a one-of-a-kind design and comes with special privileges. NFT holders will have more advantages in upcoming airdrop, unlock staking feature and boost farming to maximize COPA earnings, and can freely trade NFTs on TON marketplaces.





Next up for Coco Park will be its NFT sale event. The creative and marketing teams want to set a new standard in GameFi marketing quality. The Coco Park aims to lead the Game on TON, and wants its fans to enjoy immersion in the amazing experience. Be sure to follow and tune into all Coco Park’s content via its numerous social media platforms.

