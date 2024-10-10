Multi-Mode Chipsets Industry Report 2024: Total Revenue to Reach $18.4 Billion by 2030, with Smartphone Applications Continuing to Dominate Shares

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multi-Mode Chipsets - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Multi-mode Chipsets was estimated at US$8.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$18.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Smartphones Application segment, which is expected to reach US$10.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 13.2%. The Tablets Application segment is also set to grow at 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was valued at $2.5 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.8% CAGR to reach $3.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.





Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Multi-mode Chipsets Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Altair Semiconductor, Broadcom Ltd., GCT Semiconductor, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured):

Altair Semiconductor

Broadcom Ltd.

GCT Semiconductor, Inc.

HiSilicon Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

MediaTek, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Corporation

Spreadtrum Communications, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 224 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $8.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Multi-mode Chipsets - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Rollout of 5G Networks Propels Demand for Multi-Mode Chipsets Supporting Multiple Frequencies

Rising Adoption of IoT Devices Expands Addressable Market for Multi-Mode Chipsets

Increasing Demand for Seamless Connectivity in Smartphones Drives Growth of Multi-Mode Chipsets

Surge in Automotive Connectivity Solutions Strengthens Business Case for Multi-Mode Chipsets in Vehicles

Expanding Use of Multi-Mode Chipsets in Wearable Technology Fuels Market Growth

Growth of Smart Home Devices and Automation Expands Market for Multi-Mode Connectivity Solutions

Rising Focus on Low Power Consumption and Energy Efficiency Drives Innovation in Multi-Mode Chipsets

Increasing Adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Applications Propels Growth of Multi-Mode Chipsets

Growing Popularity of Satellite Communication Solutions Expands Market for Multi-Mode Chipsets in IoT and Remote Areas

Development of Multi-Band Antennas Strengthens Demand for Integrated Multi-Mode Chipsets

Expanding Role of Multi-Mode Chipsets in Wearables for Healthcare Applications Propels Growth

Increasing Complexity of Wireless Networks Drives Adoption of Advanced Multi-Mode Chipsets

Growth of Cloud-Based Applications and Edge Computing Strengthens Business Case for Multi-Mode Chipsets

