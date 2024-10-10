Body Contouring Devices Focused Insights Report 2024-2029: AbbVie, Bausch Health, Cutera, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, and Hologic Load the $15+ Billion Body Contouring Devices Market

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Body Contouring Devices Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Body Contouring Devices Market was valued at USD 6.88 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 15.21 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 14.14%

The global body contouring devices market report includes exclusive data on 37 vendors. The market is highly competitive, with numerous global, regional, and local players offering a diverse range of devices. These devices cater to various applications such as skin tightening, cellulite treatment, and muscle toning. The competition is intense, driven by technological advancements and the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Leading companies, particularly those with a strong presence in developed markets such as AbbVie, Bausch Health Companies, Cutera, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical, and Hologic, are strategically expanding into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle Eastern regions. This expansion is fueled by growing awareness and adoption of skin tightening and other body contouring procedures in these regions. The increase in demand in these emerging markets presents significant growth opportunities for global players.

North America dominates the global body contouring devices market share, followed by APAPC. In North America, particularly in the United States, the body contouring devices market is experiencing robust growth, driven by several key factors. A significant contributor to this growth is the high population of young and adult individuals who actively seek cosmetic procedures - the region's substantial expenditure on cosmetic enhancements further fuels the market. The growing number of plastic surgeries and the adoption of advanced body contouring devices are key factors driving market growth in the region.



APAC accounted for the second largest share in the global body contouring devices market and also the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The body contouring devices market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing robust growth, driven by a combination of increasing obesity rates, heightened awareness of medical aesthetics, and a growing demand for advanced body contouring solutions.

A key factor fueling this growth is the rising trend among individuals to enhance their physical appearance, coupled with technological advancements and the introduction of innovative products aimed at meeting the ever-growing demand for aesthetic treatments such as skin tightening, excess skin removal, and liposuction. This shift towards aesthetic enhancements is further supported by the increasing adoption of body contouring devices, as non-surgical procedures are becoming more popular, particularly through social media platforms, replacing traditional invasive surgery options.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Trend Towards Popularity of Body Lift Procedures



The increasing popularity of body lift procedures signifies a growing trend toward addressing both the contour and elasticity of the skin. This shift reflects patients' desires to refine their physique not just through fat reduction but also by tackling skin laxity that often follows significant weight loss or aging. While exercise and diet are essential components of physical health, they frequently fall short of restoring skin elasticity, particularly in areas where weight loss has left excess skin. As a result, surgical interventions have become an attractive option for achieving a more toned and smooth appearance.

The rise in body lift procedures highlights a shift towards a holistic approach to body enhancement that addresses the challenges of weight loss and the natural effects of aging. Combining surgical and non-invasive treatments provides a comprehensive strategy for achieving desired body contours and skin tightness. As techniques and technologies continue to evolve, the options for body lift procedures are expected to expand, offering more personalized and effective solutions for those seeking to enhance their physical appearance and boost their confidence.



The Rise in Popularity of Male Body Contouring



The popularity of male body contouring is rising as more men seek to enhance their physical appearance through various advanced aesthetic procedures. This growing trend reflects broader societal shifts where men are increasingly prioritizing fitness and grooming, moving beyond traditional exercise and diet to achieve their desired physique. Influences from social media and celebrities have further driven this trend, encouraging men to explore body contouring as a viable option for enhancing their looks.

Advances in non-invasive and minimally invasive technologies have made the procedures more accessible and appealing by offering effective results with minimal downtime and discomfort. Advances in surgical techniques have made the procedures more effective, with reduced invasiveness, quicker recovery times, and minimal scarring. Jawline enhancement is also gaining traction among men who desire a more defined and masculine facial profile. Non-surgical options, such as the use of dermal fillers, can add volume and definition to the jawline.



Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Body Contouring Procedures



Non-invasive body contouring has rapidly gained popularity in recent years as a significant trend in cosmetic medicine. This surge in demand reflects a growing societal emphasis on achieving ideal body figures and optimizing overall health. With societal pressures and personal aspirations driving individuals to seek treatments that complement lifestyle measures like diet and exercise, non-invasive body contouring offers a compelling alternative for those seeking to enhance their physique without the extensive commitment required for traditional methods. For many, these goals can be challenging to reach through lifestyle changes alone.

Advancements in medical technology have enabled a variety of non-invasive body contouring treatments to address cosmetic concerns effectively. These procedures include techniques such as cryolipolysis, radiofrequency, and ultrasound, as well as target fat reduction and skin tightening without the need for surgical intervention. Unlike invasive surgical procedures, non-invasive body contouring offers several advantages. It avoids the risks and recovery time associated with surgery, such as high costs, prolonged downtime, and the need for post-procedure care like compression garments and antibiotics.

Non-invasive treatments typically involve minimal discomfort, shorter recovery periods, and fewer side effects, making them an attractive option for those seeking to improve their body shape with less disruption to their daily lives. As the desire for ideal body aesthetics continues to drive consumer demand, non-invasive body contouring is poised to remain a prominent and evolving field in cosmetic medicine.

Segmentation Highlights

These insights highlight the significant trends and factors influencing the global body contouring devices market, emphasizing the importance of technological advancements, consumer awareness, and demographic shifts.

Market Segmentation: The global body contouring devices market is segmented into non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures.

Dominance of Non-Invasive Procedures:

Market Share : The non-invasive segment holds the largest market share.

: The non-invasive segment holds the largest market share. Appeal : Non-invasive treatments are favored due to their lack of incisions, lower risks, and broader appeal to a wider audience.

: Non-invasive treatments are favored due to their lack of incisions, lower risks, and broader appeal to a wider audience. Growing Acceptance : Increasing awareness and availability of non-invasive aesthetic procedures drive global acceptance.

: Increasing awareness and availability of non-invasive aesthetic procedures drive global acceptance. Popular Non-Invasive Procedures : Botulinum toxin injections Dermal fillers Spider vein treatments Chemical peels

: Advancements: Continuous improvements in techniques and products enhance effectiveness and safety.

Age Segmentation: The market is categorized into three age groups: below 34 years, 34-50 years, and above 50 years.

Growth in 34-50 Years Segment:

Fastest-Growing Segment : Individuals aged 34-50 show significant growth, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

: Individuals aged 34-50 show significant growth, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Reasons for Procedures : Changes related to pregnancy and childbirth. Desire to prevent signs of aging. Common procedures include breast lifts, tummy tucks, and liposuction.

: Skin Resurfacing : Many patients seek non-surgical treatments to improve skin appearance.

: Many patients seek non-surgical treatments to improve skin appearance. Male Segment: Men in this age group increasingly pursue body contouring to enhance physical appearance and maintain competitive edge in careers.

Gender Segmentation: The market is divided into male and female segments.

Female Dominance:

Largest Market Share : The female segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

: The female segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. Growing Demand : Increased consumer awareness and technological advancements contribute to steady growth.

: Increased consumer awareness and technological advancements contribute to steady growth. Popular Procedures : Surgical : Liposuction, breast augmentation, eyelid surgery. Non-Surgical : Skin tightening and fat reduction.

:

Application Focus: The market includes non-surgical skin tightening as a key application.

Growth Drivers:

Aging Population : Increased demand for solutions to combat sagging skin due to natural decline in collagen and elastin.

: Increased demand for solutions to combat sagging skin due to natural decline in collagen and elastin. Minimally Invasive Options : Non-surgical procedures have gained popularity for their effective results and minimal downtime.

: Non-surgical procedures have gained popularity for their effective results and minimal downtime. Global Demand: Rising aging population and skin loosening issues drive significant interest in both non-surgical and surgical skin tightening.

End-User Segmentation: The market is segmented by end-user, with hospitals holding the largest market share.

Role of Hospitals:

Primary Care Centers : Hospitals are pivotal in performing minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures.

: Hospitals are pivotal in performing minimally invasive and non-invasive cosmetic procedures. Comprehensive Services : They offer a range of body contouring solutions, driving demand.

: They offer a range of body contouring solutions, driving demand. Surgeon Interest: The increasing number of cosmetic surgeons indicates rising interest in these procedures, particularly in hospital settings.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the global body contouring devices market?

What is the growth rate of the global body contouring devices market?

What are the key drivers of the global body contouring devices market?

Which region dominates the global body contouring devices market?

Who are the major players in the global body contouring devices market?

Key Vendors

AbbVie

Bausch Health Companies

Cutera

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

Hologic

Other Prominent Vendors

Aerolase

Asclepion Laser Technologies

Beijing ADSS Development

Biolitec

Biotec Italia

BISON Medical

Brera Medical Technologies

BTL Aesthetics

Cartessa

Candela

Deleo

El.En. S.p.A.

Dominion Aesthetic Technologies

ENDYMED

Erchonia

F Care Systems

Fotona

GSD

InMode Aesthetic Solutions

Lutronic

Lumenis

Lynton Lasers

Leaflife Technology

MedArt ApS

Microaire Surgical Instruments

Merz Aesthetics

PhotoMedex

Sciton

Sofwave

ThermiGen

Venus Concept

Wavemed

