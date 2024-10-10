Saudi Arabia Commercial Data Center Market 2024 - How a Digital Transformation Boom is Powering KSA's Digital Economy Decade

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Commercial Data Center Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes Saudi Arabia's data center colocation opportunity, including demand analysis, supply dynamics, cloud infrastructure build, market structure, competitive context and much more. Also included is a detailed view of market size and projections.

The Saudi colocation market brimming with facility construction is spiking, and capacity volumes are skyrocketing. KSA's full-build capacity potential has nearly tripled in the past 12 months. Risks are mounting, to be sure - but demand is strong, competition is intensifying, the government is highly supportive and AI workloads are coming.

Saudi Arabia's (KSA) economic transformation is gathering pace, as part of Saudi Vision 2030, KSA's transformational effort to diversify its economy away from oil and expand the size of its private sector.

Over the next decade, a trillion dollar+ in all manners of investments are looking to transform the Kingdom into a commercial and tourism hub, and a digitally-driven global top-15 economy. Data centers are a core pillar of this transformation. KSA has used its location, resources and expertise to become an indispensable nexus of digital traffic between 3 continents, and a key digital corridor linking the Middle East to the rest of the world.

This report provides an assessment of what is now Middle East and North Africa's (MENA) second largest commercial data center market.

Capacity volumes are skyrocketing, with KSA's full-build capacity potential having nearly tripled in the past 12 months. This research expects it to more than double over the next five years.

Risks are mounting - from geopolitical uncertainty to some of the highest connectivity prices in the region. Still, the Saudi colocation market remains in a strong upswing trajectory, with one of the deepest pipeline in emerging markets.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wc9phv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.