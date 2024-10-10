2024 Winners and Losers in the Global Retail Market Across the Top 5 Sectors - Food & Grocery, Clothing & Footwear, Health & Beauty, Home, Electricals Retailers Market Share 2022-2024

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Winners and Losers in the Global Retail Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 2024 Winners and Losers in the Global Retail Market report includes analysis of the performance of key global retailers across the main sectors (food & grocery, clothing & footwear, health & beauty, home, electricals), with 2024 market share estimates.



Scope

Shein overtook Zara as the leading retailer in the global clothing & footwear market in 2023 after its huge range of low-price, trend-led products contributed to its explosive growth.

Reasons to Buy

Explore the market shares of the top five retailers in each key sector from 2022 to 2024

Understand the key winners and losers in the global retail market in 2024

Key Topics Covered:

Summary

Top Five Global Retailers by Sector: Market Shares 2022-2024

Food & grocery

Clothing & footwear

Health & beauty

Home

Electricals

2024 Winners & Losers

List of Figures

Top Five Global Food & Grocery Retailers: Market Shares 2022-2024

Top Five Global Clothing & Footwear Retailers: Market Shares 2022-2024

Top Five Global Health & Beauty Retailers: Market Shares 2022-2024

Top Five Global Home Retailers: Market Shares 2022-2024

Top Five Global Electricals: Market Shares 2022-2024

2024 Retailer Outlooks - Winning Share



2024 Retailer Outlooks - Stable Share



2024 Retailer Outlooks - Losing Share



Leading Retail Companies

7-Eleven

Aldi

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple

Best Buy

Carrefour

CVS Pharmacy

dm

H&M

Home Depot

IKEA

JD.com

Lowe's

Nike

Samsung

Shein

Target

Walgreens

Walmart

Zara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxq7bd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.