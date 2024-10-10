Peptide Therapeutics Market and Industry Forecast 2024-2032: Total Revenues Forecast to Reach $86.9 Billion by 2032, Dominated by Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Roche, Novo Nordisk and Teva Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Therapeutics Market Report by Type, Type of Manufacturer, Synthesis Technology, Routes of Administration, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peptide therapeutics market reached US$ 42.8 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 86.9 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2023-2032.



The growing prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, along with the rising access to medical facilities, represents one of the leading factors positively influencing the demand for peptides to develop innovative therapies. Moreover, peptides therapies are used in cosmeceutical surgeries to slow down the process of skin aging. This, coupled with the increasing consciousness among individuals about physical appearance and the desire to retain young and healthy skin, is driving the adoption of cosmetic surgeries and peptide therapeutics around the world.



Apart from this, with the introduction of novel synthetic strategies that reduce injection frequency and improve stability and other physical properties, peptide therapeutics are widely being used in injections for diabetic patients. This, in confluence with the increasing incidence of diabetes and the growing preference for quick and precise treatment methods, is influencing the use of peptide therapeutics over oral medications.

Furthermore, the emerging trend of personalized and targeted treatments is catalyzing the demand for multifunctional peptide-based materials. This, along with the rising funding to develop novel peptide therapeutics for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, is projected to create a positive market outlook.





Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global peptide therapeutics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on type, type of manufacturer, synthesis technology, routes of administration, application, and region. The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of key players.



Breakup by Type:

Innovative

Generic

Breakup by Type of Manufacturer:

Outsourced

In-house

Breakup by Synthesis Technology:

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis

Hybrid Technology

Breakup by Routes of Administration:

Parenteral

Oral

Others

Breakup by Application:

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Cancer

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $42.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $86.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Peptide Therapeutics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Innovative

6.2 Generic

7 Market Breakup by Type of Manufacturer

7.1 Outsourced

7.2 In-house

8 Market Breakup by Synthesis Technology

8.1 Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis

8.2 Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis

8.3 Hybrid Technology

9 Market Breakup by Routes of Administration

9.1 Parenteral

9.2 Oral

9.3 Others

10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Gastrointestinal Disorders

10.2 Neurological Disorders

10.3 Metabolic Disorders

10.4 Cancer

10.5 Others

11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.3 Europe

11.4 Latin America

11.5 Middle East and Africa

12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Amgen Inc.

16.3.2 Apitope International N.V.

16.3.3 Arch Biopartners Inc.

16.3.4 AstraZeneca plc

16.3.5 Circle Pharma Inc.

16.3.6 Corden Pharma GmbH

16.3.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

16.3.8 Ipsen Group

16.3.9 Lonza Group AG

16.3.10 Novo Nordisk A/S

16.3.11 Pfizer Inc.

16.3.12 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

16.3.13 Zealand Pharma A/S



